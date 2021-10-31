Criminal complaints: Oct. 25-29

Oct. 25-29
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Melanie D Beck, Pell Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael S Berrelez, 2700 block of Eaton Lane, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Hurdis H Burns, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle)
Trurun Leemario Clary, 2300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Christopher C Darracott, 5100 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarena R Gibson, 4300 block of Myrtle Court, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Stacey L Glover, 7200 block of Whippoorwill Court, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Ricardo Gomez-Aguayo, 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Beth A Hartford, Zion, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dayvion S Hunter, 1200 block of Illinois Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Devorlow Z Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Jon R Kressig, 1700 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Molly M Leiner, 100 block of North Jefferson Street, Waterford, battery to public officers, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa M Maldonado, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespass (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Geronimo G Melchor, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver designer drugs (between 10-50 grams), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sean Michael Morris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Rhonda R Nicholson, 3200 block of Durand Avenue, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor theft.
Jason M Nye, 6500 block of 50th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), felony bail jumping.
Varnell J Patterson, 4300 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Kevin J Perez, 9500 block of Michigan Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Skyler J Reed, 1700 block of Milldrum Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Wallace J Scott, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Isaiah M Smith, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Michael L Spencer, 9300 block of Rayne Road, Sturtevant, obstructing an officer.
James A Timmers, 100 block of Kendall Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eddie Trotter, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
James A Wicht, Pewaukee, Wisconsin, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), sexual exploitation of a child (filming by person under 18 years of age).