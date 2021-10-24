Criminal complaints: Oct. 18-22

Oct. 18-22
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Nicholas J Altman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Cyruss J Andresen, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Michael A Brewer, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Tamieka S Burton, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon.
Tikkia M Burton, 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Shakela L Cameron, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cameron R Davis, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Edward L Gamble Jr., 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Darrion J Gunn, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, armed robbery, take vehicle without owner’s consent by use or threat of force, receiving stolen property (between $2,500-$5,000), misdemeanor theft.
Mareena Harris, 2100 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaquay Q Hiler, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Valerie A Hoaglund, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Monica M Hoffmann, 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Quay D Howard, 2300 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Cecil Jones III, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Camerion D King, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles E Kirkpatrick, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, impersonating a peace officer, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Matthew J Konwent, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor theft.
Anthony A Lamar, 1000 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Vannessa M Lees, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), alter identity marks (manufacturer property), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Donald E Luccason, 4100 block of Walsh Road, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Sean J Mandli, 31100 block of Weiler Road, Burlington, felony bail jumping.
Juan Marquez Jr., 400 block of Randolph Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Brett G Maves, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ricardo Mendoza Sr., 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Laquita K Norton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Jasmine Okray, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Delarrinardo D Perkins, 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping.
Joseph A Pirk Sr., 1600 block of Pratt Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Oceaion T Powell, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Pauline M Rider, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Bobby D Rosenthal, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Julian C Sherman, Lansing, Illinois, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000), possession of narcotic drugs, criminal damage to property.
Robert P Tallman, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joshua R Thompson Sr., 2300 block of Rosalind Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Aaron J Vanevenhoven, 800 block of 53rd Drive, Union Grove, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.