Criminal complaints: Oct. 11-15

Oct. 11-15
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Carlos Manuel Aguirre, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Dexter K Ball, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Curtis L Bush, Little Elm, Texas, second degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Esa M Coffelt, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Grimaldi R Figueroa Colon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Alexis M Degroot, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas D Delgado, 2100 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joe D Espinoza Jr., 2400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Larice D Evans, 1100 block of 11th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Jason D Franklin, Zion, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Leonardo D Garcia Jr., Cudahy, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Patrick J Gattie, 4900 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
Aleece La’Shay Gillespie, 900 block of 52nd Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jordan L Goines, 2300 block of West High Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Larry E Goodwin Sr., 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Joshua Thomas Hanson, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, hit and run (great bodily harm).
Timothy (aka X Timmothy) J Hayes, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Alandre S Johnson Jr., 1000 block of Goold Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Lewis L Jones, 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, resisting an officer.
Douglas Edwin Macklin Jr., 1500 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Trestin Manar, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Nicole T Nelson, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
Adrian D Oliver, 5500 block of Cambridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony J Reuss, Homeless, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior.
Bobby D Rosenthal, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marquese M Snow, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Jordan (aka Two Shy) D Steuerwald, Genoa City, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Andrew R Stewart, 900 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, resisting an officer, causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Remon B Tyson, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry J Visor, 5900 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marcus Ward, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Christopher A Williams, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Zachery R Zavala, 1000 block of William Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of THC ((less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).