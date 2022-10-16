Criminal complaints: Oct. 10-14, 2022

Oct. 10-14

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Dalon T. Albritton, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Manuel M. Arjon Jr., 2700 block of Donna Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ryan M. Clifton, 28600 block of North Lake Drive, Waterford, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), felony criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Linda F. Coleman, 3200 block of Meachem Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Andre Conners Jr., 4600 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Freddie J. Cruz, 3300 block of Packard Drive, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.

Anthony B. Eaton Jr., 1000 block of William Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.

Abdiwali S. Farah, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of cocaine.

Brandon Galvez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.

Jason A. Geisheker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Miguel J. Gomez, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Andrew B. Hamilton, 1900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

Izayah J. Hellesen, 4800 block of Twin Elms Drive, Racine, impersonating a peace officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.

Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Patricia M. Hooks, Oak Park, Illinois, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Donte T. Jackson, Fresno, California, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

Jonathan (aka Bam Bam) A. Jones, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.

Matthew A. June, 1500 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession of child pornography.

James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.

Cindy A. Knotek, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Earle S. Miller, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ruben A. Munoz, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

Ana C. Nuno, 600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Valerie R. Peterson, 4200 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraudulent use of a credit card.

Alondro L. Pratt Jr., 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.

Robert J. Rohleder, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.

Julian C. Salcedo, 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Robert Swenson, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Reginald Bernard Trussell, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Maurice J. Tyus, 2500 block of 19th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Brandan S. Voigt, 4600 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery, disorderly conduct.

Vincent E. Wells, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.