Criminal complaints: Monday, Nov. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 30
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Charles Lamont Anderson, 2929 block of West Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Andres Manuel Avila, 827 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, second or subsequent offense.
Miguel A. Ayala, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor theft.
Ronesha C. Bankhead, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs.
Elwood E. Bennett, 2700 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Paris T. Body, 6000 block of 26th Avenue, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Curtis J. Bridgeman, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Stephanie M. Christensen, 700 block of Oregon Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Nicholas D. Colburn, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, criminal damage to property.
David C. Coughlin, 2300 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, operating motor vehicle while revoked, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy A. Debartelo, 4200 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, failure to report to jail.
Dionte V. Dyess, 1600 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, less than or equal to one gram, second or subsequent offense.
Evan A. Eskola, 1700 block of 60th St., Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, forgery, felony personal ID theft.
Michael Groves Jr., 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, less or equal to one gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, second and subsequent offense.
Brenda Anne Friery, 6230 block of 34th Avenue, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance, repeater), obstructing an officer (repeater), operate motor vehicle while revoked (repeater).
Francisco A. Hammond, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft.
Tricia A. Harrington, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig L. Highman II, 1508 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Jake A. Isaac, 1340 block of Chatham St. Upper, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (three counts, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of schedule or narcotics (two counts, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (PTAC, as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on or near a school).
Kelvin D. Jackson, 1706 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal trespass (felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater).
Tammy D. Janczak, 1666 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia E. Johnsen, 34000 block of Euclid Drive, Burlington, operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense, threat to a law enforcement officer.
Tralon J. Jones, 1200 block of Summit Avenue, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Sean C. Jordan, Houston, Texas, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Joseph R. King, 2800 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances, less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, between 200 and 1,000 grams, obstructing an officer, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Devonntae B. Lampkins, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct.
Kevin S. Leicht, 2000 block of Frankie Place, Mount Pleasant, hit and run, injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury, first offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, first offense.
Bennie Liggins, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Danon J. Long, 1200 block of Village Centre Drive, Kenosha, resisting an officer.
Richard D. Margetson, 500 block of Sixth Street, Kenosha, felony personal ID theft, financial gain, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Javier E. Martinez, 1800 block of State Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher J.D. Mitchell, 8362 block of 26th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense, repeater), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (third offense, repeater), operate a motor vehicle while revoked (repeater).
Camesia A. Moore, 4800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Destino Moreno, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery.
Alsalvo Oliver, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James B. Osborne, 8200 block of Iverson Road, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Heather A. Paquin, 1840 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, battery by prisoners (two counts).
Jami L. Pomeroy, 1500 block of Pratt Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angela A. Price, 1600 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, forgery, prescription drugs (false or forged prescription order), felony bail jumping (two counts).
Victoria E. Rash, 5600 block of 381st Avenue, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, second offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony F. Royal, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tyler B. Rude, 6600 block of Walter Raleigh Lane, Racine, felony theft, movable property between $5,000 and $10,000.
Javion D. Scaife-Harris, 2800 block of Russet Street, Racine, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.
Katie S. Skeel, 41, 1666 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, possession of methamphetamine (PTAC, as a party to crime).
James H. Smith, 2800 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 1 and 5 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances, less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver to manufacture marijuana between 200 and 1,000 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Darrius T. Stephenson, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, less than or equal to 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deavon J. Turner, 1700 block of Maple Street, Racine, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Kimeon D. Turner, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take less than or equal to $500, obstructing an officer.
Ernest G. Villarreal, 200 block of Jones Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John J. Weber, 4300 block of Mormon Road, Burlington, operating while intoxicated, seventh, eighth or ninth offense.
Michael J. Williams, 7100 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, felony bail jumping.
Travis T. Williams, 2800 block of Washington Avenue, misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon.
