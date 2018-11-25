Criminal complaints: Monday, Nov. 19 through Wednesday, Nov. 21
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Maxwell D. Adrian, 1200 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, attempted burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tytiana L. Ayala, 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
Alexis J. Branden, 32000 block of Robers Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Bernard R. Bruley, 24000 block of Lakeshore Drive, Dover, operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense.
Danny Cook, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jeremy B. Cunningham, 1900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments.
Emanuel Fonseca, 1700 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, take and drive vehicle without consent, misdemeanor theft.
Jorge J. Govea, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 1 and 5 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, less than 200 grams.
Julian N. Harris, 1500 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, less than or equal to 200 grams.
Steven B. Hickles, Milwaukee, retail theft, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
William J. Hill, 100 block of East Washington Avenue, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Phalon R. Hunter-Barker, 3600 block of Princess Place, Racine, felony bail jumping.
William D. Hunter, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance.
McCoy Jones, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, operating without a license, second offense within three years, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Johnny W. Klyce Jr., 2000 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm contrary to injunction.
Ollie Lewis, Milwaukee, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Lewis E. Manning, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, resisting an officer.
George A. Posanski, 200 block of South Front Street, Rochester, operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Dyvonn B. Rasmussen, Seymour, robbery with use of force, felony personal ID theft, intent to contribute to the delinquency of a child, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Renard V. Riley, 1200 Schiller Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Mitchell R. Simmons, 2400 block of Arlington Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerome Smith Jr., Milwaukee, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Elijah E. Spahn, 2300 block of Webster Street, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Dylan M. Trinidad, 5300 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Jennah L. Vlach, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery, use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct.
