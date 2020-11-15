Criminal complaints: Nov. 9-13, 2020

Nov. 9–Nov. 13
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Deonte R Beadles-Rush, 4100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Tamara Rene Borneman, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Qumaire J Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Leonard A Chamberlain, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Cheryl A Christensen, 2600 block of West Crescent Street, Racine, negligently subject an individual at risk to abuse (cause death), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Francisco (aka Jeremy Villareal) S Cruz, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another.
Devante Mauri Dawson, Chicago, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Regis R Flood-Span, 4300 block of 7th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon.
Brittany A Fransen, 300 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Malik D Hale, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard, sexual exploitation of a child (produce, perform, etc.), post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent (victim under 18), possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming), sexual intercourse with a child, felony bail jumping.
David C Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Johnny W Klyce Jr., 1600 block of Illinois Street, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael R Mayweather, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Ricardo Mendoza Jr., 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping.
Marcus D Montgomery, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle, injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tony A Panure, 8400 block of Chara Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Eric Pletz, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.
Aaron J Primmer, 500 block of 66th Street, Kenosha, armed robbery with threat of force, attempt armed robbery with threat of force.
Julia M Rasmussen, Franksville, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon.
Nathan E Shore, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Tyrone (aka Squally) A Smith, 1400 block of Valley Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery.
Davonte L Solomon, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Cavetta L Spencer, Hazel Crest, Ill., felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Katelyn S Spiegelhoff, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeremy J Steinhable, Kansasville, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Shannon J Zamora, 2300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
