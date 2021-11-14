Criminal complaints: Nov. 8-12

Nov. 8-12

Christopher L Anderson, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Evodio Bocanegra, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams).

Lucas M Covington, 1100 block of 11th Street, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, resisting an officer, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).

Jamar O Esho, 5300 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Nicole S Gossett, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping.

Ocean E Grimmenga-Gaylord, Watertown, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed knife, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

John A Hale, 2200 block of Harriet Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Raneesha M Hobson, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Deante D Hollis-McKee, 300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Ediss R Jackson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), attempt fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).

Anthony L Jenkins, 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

James George Koch Jr., 2100 block of 25th Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ryan C Krupp, 1700 block of Hill Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration), possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth R Kuzmicki, Frankfort, Illinois, felony bail jumping.

Jacob J Lichter, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft, theft of movable property (between $10,000-$100,000), felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dane William Londre, 3600 block of Saint Andrews Court, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Sara M Meiller, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Allen Meunsy, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moises Morales, 3600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jack H Moss, 1900 block of 12th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of cocaine.

Darryl C Nunn, 3800 block of Green Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), maintaining a drug trafficking place (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of THC, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).

Alonte D Person, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Nathan H Rausch, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), felony bail jumping.

Devion D Ray, 1300 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacturing/delivering/distributing of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Terry Reed Jr., 900 block of Walnut Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Carlos Reyes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick R Schmitt, Kansasville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC.

Christopher D Shaw Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Joseph J Spears, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

Davante D Turner, 100 block of Virginia Street, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Zachery J Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property (special facts), felony bail jumping.

Edwin Ali Vazquez, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jeremy P Westplate, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria L Williams, Kingsford, Michigan, possession of THC.

