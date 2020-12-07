Criminal complaints: Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Nov. 30–Dec. 4
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Olivia L Agnew, New Berlin, Wisconsin, possession of THC, failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Plaze E Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Dallas D Bagwell, 3500 block of 48th Street, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Jeffrey Lee Baker, 600 block of Randolph Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William (aka Creeper Bassler) R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possess with intent to abuse hazardous substance, obstructing an officer.
Darviontae D Bell, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jesse A Berryman, 900 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), second-degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), attempt first-degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), stalking (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments).
Danale Delaney Bostick, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Steven A Brown Jr., 3400 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Andrew J Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jimmie Cole Jr., 5100 block of Pershing Boulevard, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), delivery of methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Lonnell D Conley, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), disorderly conduct.
Floyd (aka Toozie) A Cooper III, 400 block of Park View Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quantrell M Davidson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Joel J Delgado, 1400 block of Linden Court, Burlington, theft (business setting between $2,500-$5,000).
Calvin J Dresen, 1500 block of Cedar Creek Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Mariana M Garcia, 1400 block of West Street, Union Grove, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kierra M Hill, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or a dwelling, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
James Houston, Cudahy, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Anthony D Lipsey, 1800 block of Racine Street, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), take vehicle without owner’s consent by use or threat of force (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony personal ID theft (financial gain, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), fraudulent use of a credit card, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer, stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Caleb B Matsen, 600 block of Belmont Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Bernard Miller, 6000 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher R Miller, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony L Neely, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Niels C Nelson, 4100 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Carla Lynn Oglesby, 5400 block of 40th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan M Orta Jr., 2000 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Erik E Paulson, prisoner use intoxicating liquor, disorderly conduct.
Zachery G Pease, Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Janice M Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Chandler (aka Spuaky Playa-Hata) L Pierce, 3300 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Quadell BM Pritchett, 4000 block Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of a non-controlled substance as a controlled substance (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Andernette D Ross, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, child abandonment, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), disorderly conduct, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Nasier M Santoya, 3400 block of Charles Street, Racine, theft (business setting between $2,500-$5,000).
Scott C Schanstine, 1400 block of Horlick Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jimmy Lee Sims Jr., 1800 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Tyler J Spatafora, 1000 block of Jackson Place, Mount Pleasant, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Xavier (aka Deshaun) Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
David (aka Corel Durant) D Thompson, Homeless, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony retail theft (movable property (between $2,500-$5,000), robbery of a financial institution, disorderly conduct.
Jason Michael Welge, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin A Williams, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.