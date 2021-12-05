Criminal complaints: Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Nov. 29-Dec. 3

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Kaden J Balthazor, 3700 block of Astoria Drive, Racine, attempt felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Hubert L Bell, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams).

Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Calvin D Carothers III, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Davonte M Carraway, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.

Tonia L Caruso, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, food stamp offense (misstate facts in food stamp application, value of benefit between $100-$5,000), food stamp offense (misstate facts in food stamp application, value of benefit greater than or equal to $5,000), medical assistance fraud (false statement or representation in eligibility)

Justin J Cervera, 2800 block of Goold Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Rodney L Christmas, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Esa M Coffelt, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.

Vallen M Coleman, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

George N Cook, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Xavier O Culpepper, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Shannon M Estep, 6700 block of 21st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping.

Gary J Friso, 2600 block of Sunrise Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Joe N Grissett, 3700 block of 11th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Romelo D Harris, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intern deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), resisting an officer.

Aaron P Herrick, 3200 block of Packer Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Deangelo W Jackson, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jeffery A Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Steven C Luther, Rockford, Illinois, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kent Lyons, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.

Lewis E Manning, 1400 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam V Mejia, Salem, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Israel Antonio Olivero, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.

Jacob J Parkhill, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), contact after domestic abuse arrest.

Prakash B Patel 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Chandler L Pierce, 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felon domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping.

Steven M Rempala, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.

John H Richmond Jr., 2800 block of Donna Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Pauline M Rider, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brian Ruppel, Waukesha, Wisconsin, removal of a major part of a vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500-$5,000).

Montreal D Sanford, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Xavier R Scott, 1300 block of Kingston Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), attempt second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).

Kenny R Smith Jr., 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Odis L Spears, 1700 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Darius D Stubbs, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Robert V (aka Big Head) Swearengen Sr., 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Antonia D Taborn, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Eugene Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs.

Damarius K Wade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.

Luke A Walter, 1200 block of Riva Ridge, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Stephan L Williams, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, substantial battery.

Juan Roman Zuniga, 1100 block of 17th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0