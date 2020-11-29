Criminal complaints: Nov. 23-27

Nov. 23–Nov. 27
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Reynaldo (aka Ray) Arias Jr., 1900 block of Harriet Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Julian M Barler, N2400 block of Mariondale Road, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Zachary J Barnes, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brent A Beth, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angel Britton, Decatur, Illinois, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Brian Paul Bublitz Jr., 1500 block of North Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Lynette Chinchar, Venice, Florida, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Noah B Crawford, 2400 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
James D Hankins, 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Sirquan D Jackson, 2600 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Christopher (aka Michael Nesbit) M Kanehl, 29800 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Marrio D Malone, 2300 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property.
James T Martin, 800 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Gregory Scott McClose, 1600 block of Yout Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, burglary of a building or dwelling, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, criminal damage to property, stalking resulting in bodily harm.
Joshua K Mitchell, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by outstate felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Manuel Wilberto Salas, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Shane R Trentadue, 3900 block of 5 Mile Road, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Kevaughn T Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Landon G Weatherspoon, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Jeffrey Gerald Werk, 1800 block of 12th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Antonio W Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
