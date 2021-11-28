Criminal complaints: Nov. 22-26

Nov. 22-26

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Jess L Arrobeullo, 1000 block of English Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas L Cotton Sr., 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Oscar Y Leiva Garcia, 1600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, obstructing an officer.

Brian A Gleiter, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conway J Grandy Jr., 3800 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft.

Trevor Gregory, Waukegan, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Eddy Julien, Chicago, Illinois, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Timothy D Long, Milwaukee, burglary of a building or dwelling.

Damontae T Massie, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping, negligent handling of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon.

Daniel J Myers, 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.

Aarron S Petersen, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), child enticement, possession of an electric weapon, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.

Luther Marcell Pleasant Jr., 2100 block of Howe Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Sergio L Ratliff, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Shaquille O Stevenson, 1800 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping.

Arlance L Triplett, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Benjamin K Warner, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Cortez Kentrell Wise, 1700 block of 55th Street, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), concealing stolen firearm (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), obstructing an officer.

Sad R Woods, Milwaukee, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0