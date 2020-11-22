Criminal complaints: Nov. 16-20

Nov. 16–Nov. 20
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Julian M Barler, N2400 block of Mariondale Road, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
James F Beecroft Jr., Silver Lake, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Walter Blair, 3700 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, stalking, violation of injunction (harassment), criminal damage to property.
Zoran Calovic, Lake In The Hills, Ill., battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Leon A Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center St., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order (domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments).
Jonathan S Clement, Sheboygan, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Darius J Crayton, Chicago, Ill., attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by felon.
Michael B Daniels, 3000 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), sex offender registry violation.
Juan J Davis, Chicago, Ill., misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard A Fliess, Milwaukee, misdemeanor theft.
Dawneitha R Gant, 1900 block of Center St., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Jaquay Q Hiler, 1600 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin R Kovach, 3500 block of Sheridan Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Jovahnte M Lewis, Milwaukee, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Nolan Andrew McCray, 2800 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kenric (aka D Sikes Thomas) A McGee, 1700 block of Linden Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater).
Daniel Navarro, 3400 block of 5th Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Clayton R Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lawrence Nelson II, Green Bay, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Darryl C Nunn, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine.
Robert J Rohleder, Genoa City, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Alicia A Rushing, 15900 block of Durand Ave., Union Grove, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Anthony S Stewart-Ratajczyk, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Aaryn M Vaughn, 3600 block of Clairmont St., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Jaru (aka Royce Mitchell) A Watson, 4800 block of 24th Ave., Kenosha, sexual intercourse with a child.
Karl A Westbrooks, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rico J Williams, 1000 block of Cedar Creek St., Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), theft by acquisition of a credit card, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), entry into a locked vehicle, misdemeanor bail jumping.
