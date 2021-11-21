Criminal complaints: Nov. 15-19

Nov. 15-19

Kye L Bass, 1700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Lormor C Beard, Milwaukee, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larvizo (aka X Vizo) Larenzo Brown, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.

Bryce M Bowens, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shauntele (aka Joyce Adams) S Calloway, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Robert Lavan Canady, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Daryl Kevin Cannon, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Willie Mae Chambers, 1200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Andrew F Conforti, 1700 block of 29th Street, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property, intentionally give false alarm, disorderly conduct, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Demetrius D Ellis, 6000 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.

Damarion X Garrett, 1600 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.

Larry E Goodwin, Milwaukee, battery by prisoners.

William L Grandberry, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).

Esmeralda Greer, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jomal L Harris, Milwaukee, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Roland L Harris, 6300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Danielle L Holtry, Green Bay, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Tasaybert L Huff, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Larry T Johnson, 4200 block of 8th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.

Randell Jones, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

James Odis Lee Jr., 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Bianca S Moore, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.

Jacob S Ostrander, 800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Anthony J Reuss, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Axel Ivan Reyes, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Bernardo Salinas, 2100 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).

Deonta N Seals, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.

Anthony E Smith Jr., 1000 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use a dangerous weapon), endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Jaquanza A Smith, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.

Konta L Smith, Milwaukee, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Brett M Spitzer, 1500 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Clayton John Steiner, 7000 block of Novak Road, Racine, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon).

Daivon J Stevenson, 2100 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.

Jeremiah H Thompson, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachery J Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.

Eugene A Williams, 1600 block of Edgewood Road, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.

Luther Williams III, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.

Katria S Wright, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

