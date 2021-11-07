Criminal complaints: Nov. 1-5

Nov. 1-5
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Lozamar Alexis, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, stalking.
Jamica R Aliemenious, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy C Anderson, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kamari J Andrews, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Cesar Ascencio, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Carlos A Butler Jr., 2000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Lindsay J Druschke, 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, theft using false representation (special facts), fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), misdemeanor theft, forgery.
Michael D Emerson, 9600 block of Riverview Lane, Caledonia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan A Espinoza, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Joshua S Foulk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, false imprisonment, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaac W Gallegos, 100 block of Accipiter Court, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Qwonshae D Garrett, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Alphonso Kearney, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Denielle K Kossack, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kyle L Kraft, 1100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madeline R Krueger, West Allis, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Danielle E Kruger, 5900 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaiden Taylor Kruger, 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donte Lamont Livingston, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
John Paul Martens, 6800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deonte T Moses, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Jennifer K Nesvick, 32200 block of 45th Street, Burlington, misdemeanor theft, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Elsander Phillips, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jahkaeveon D Rucker, 1600 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), felony bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams).
Sovann Soun, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500-10,000 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Allen Spratt-Perry, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Dexter S Stewart, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew D Sullivan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon.
Antonia D Taborn, 1200 block of Highland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jessika Alexandria Tobias, 1500 block of Wolff Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marielena Topete, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John E Vanhara, 700 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Steven E Woolf Jr., 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).