Criminal complaints Monday, July 23 through Friday, July 27.
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Joann Andrews, 900 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, bail jumping.
Jennifer L. Baker, 1800 block of Shoop St., Racine, public assistance fraud-failure to disclose event affecting eligibility, and food stamp offense-misstate facts in food stamp application.
Sherman S. Barber, 1300 block of West Blvd., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, use of a dangerous weapon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and obstructing an officer.
Percy L. Beechem, 1700 block of Grand Ave., Racine, retail theft.
Delilah O. Booker, 2100 block of N. 42nd St., Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Renee Brown-Jettoo, 1000 block of N. Chicago Ave., Kankakee, Ill., possession of narcotic drugs.
Devonta I. Caples, 1800 block of Geneva St., Racine, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Kelly L. Castro, 1100 block of Marquette St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.
Cory S. Christiansen, 500 block of 18th Ave., Union Grove, receiving stolen property.
Odale Crosby, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, possession of marijuana.
Austin J. Cunningham, 9300 block of Jonathan Court, Caledonia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, use of a dangerous weapon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan N. Currie, 4900 block of N. 25th St., Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments, aggravated battery, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
Jeremy J. Deppisch, 8700 block of W. Whispering Oaks Court, Franklin, second degree sexual assault by correctional staff, theft, prescription drugs-false statement, and misconduct in office-fraud/records/statement.
Kurt A. Frederick, 5700 block of Cambridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture non-narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lucas Garcia-Becerril, 100 block of Howland Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Tavares J. Golden, 1700 block of Patriot Way, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Sandra Gonzales, 700 block of Hamilton St., Racine, fail to cause child to attend school.
Jordan Grundy, 1500 block of Albert St., Racine, battery by prisoners, attempt battery by prisoners, and disorderly conduct.
Marianna S. Gutierrez, 1800 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, possession of marijuana, and obstructing an officer.
Patricia J. Gutierrez, 5700 block of Cambridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, possession of marijuana.
Glenn P. Haake, 3400 block of Indian Trail, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Romelo D. Harris, 1600 block of N. Main St., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, obstructing an officer, and resisting an officer.
Richard D. Hittman Jr., 11700 block of County Road G, Caledonia, bail jumping, and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Shante L. Houston, 4500 block of 28th Ave., Kenosha, theft-false representation.
Courtney M. Jackson, 3900 block of W. Van Buren St., Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, obstructing an officer, use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.
Trevor L. Jackson, 2000 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Wayne L. Jackson, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of marijuana.
Devin A. Jones, 4700 block of 17th Ave., Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Terry A. Lawson, 1700 block of Franklin St., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, and manufacture/deliver marijuana.
Jamie R. Limoges, 32800 block of S. Lakeshore Drive, Burlington, bail jumping.
Raul Loza, 5500 block of Homan St., Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and obstructing an officer.
Sxochile A. Lucas, 300 block of N. Wisconsin St., Burlington, disorderly conduct.
Joseph R. Lyons, 2000 block of DeKoven Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dana A. Marifke, 200 block of Nueller Ave., Twin Lakes, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Robert J. Marshall-Wells, 1500 block of S. 96th St., Milwaukee, attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alejandro Martinez, 1900 block of Racine St., Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.
LeRoy A. McAllister, 1100 block of Marquette St., Racine, retail theft, and bail jumping.
Randy L. McBride, 2200 block of Ohio St., Racine, retail theft, retail theft-retain possession, and retail theft-intentionally take.
Briston J. McCrackin, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of marijuana.
Jerrod McKinney, 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, and obstructing an officer.
Tiffany A. McKnight, 100 block of Howland Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Jana L. Mehevic, 3600 block of River Bend Drive, Racine, first degree reckless homicide, manufacture/deliver cocaine, and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.
Mario O. Morales, N3300 block of Juniper Road, Lake Geneva, bail jumping.
Abigail L. Morgenson, 5700 block of Alta Loma Court, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Stevonta Morris, 1500 block of Winslow St., Racine, theft in a business setting.
Michael A. Mosley, 1100 block of 11th St., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of marijuana.
Lisa L. Mountain, 1600 block of 43rd St., Kenosha, retail theft-alter price, and bail jumping.
Makaila L. Neal, 1400 block of Kingston Ave., Racine, hit and run causing injury.
Andrew T. Nelson, 4800 block of Wedgewood Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Yasmin J. Pave, 1700 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Destiny E. Payne, 1900 block of Howe St., Racine, threat to law enforcement officer, and threat to family member of law enforcement officer.
Naieysha N. Perry, 1500 block of Maple St., Racine, theft, and possession of marijuana.
Nicholas Phillips, 6300 block of S. Carpenter St., Chicago, Ill., burglary of a building or dwelling.
Andrew P. Pofahl, 300 block of Musquequack St., Burlington, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Daryl Prater, 600 block of E. Snell Road, Oshkosh, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and solicit intimate representation from minor.
Tabitha R. Presley, 6600 block of Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Daniel R. Ramos, 700 block of Jefferson St., Mukwonago, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Lavelle S. Robinson, 600 block of S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, retail theft-intentionally take.
James P. Rolle, 2400 block of Thor Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Juan F. Salinas Sr., 3400 block of Fourth Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.
Jason A. Shartle, 200 block of E. Indianwood Drive, Oconto Falls, theft.
Crystal Skilling, 7500 block of 104th Ave., Pleasant Prairie, operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Kevion Q. Thompson, 8000 block of W. Thurston Ave., Milwaukee, attempting to flee or elude an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and obstructing an officer.
Juan A. Tirado, 1200 block of N. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Jonathan D. Torkelson, 1200 block of Pheasant Run, Zion, Ill., operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jonathan A. Trobaugh, 1000 block of Pheasant Run, Union Grove, stalking-previous conviction violent crime.
Melissa A. Tussler, 2500 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, bail jumping, and domestic abuse assessments.
James C. Vandenbranden, 100 block of Main St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Thomas K. Vaughan, 2000 block of DeKoven Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, and resisting an officer.
