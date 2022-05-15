Criminal complaints: May 9-13, 2022

May 9-13

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Terry (aka Cecil Rogers) L. Akins, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Elliott W. Boswell Sr., Kansasville, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

Sarfina M. Butler, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Donley M. Carey, Racine County Jail, stalking, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, possession of THC (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).

Dalyon D. Clemmer, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Devon J. Davidson, Zion, Illinois, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, felony bail jumping.

Derry (aka X Perryessie) D. Essie Jr., Chicago, Illinois, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), possession of THC, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.

James M. Fiegel, 1200 block of Sheraton Drive, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Mario M. Garcia, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), deliver/distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

Noah Aiden Gee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Victor Manuel Gomez Jr., 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Antwan A. Hand, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Tyler Lee Harris, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Maurice D. Hatchett, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another, fraudulent use of a credit card.

James Richard Houck, 6500 block of Hospital Road, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent operation of vehicle, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Sharon L. Howard, 1400 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Hendria M. Jackson, Hampton, Georgia, discharge firearm from vehicle, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).

Jaylen M. Johnson, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

Latanya D. Klyce, 23000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Adam L. Lacy, 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).

Robert J. Mardon, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Donald A. Montgomery, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Elijah D. Mosley, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under 12, incest.

John M. Nelson, 6000 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Kirldy V. Nunn, 400 block of 10th Street, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Thomas (aka John Patrick Doe) P. Olson, 1600 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Miranda A. Outlaw, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

John H. Parr, 500 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).

Dwight Person III, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Daniel D. Powers, 900 block of Spring Prairie Road, Burlington, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under 13).

Adam S. Randall, 2800 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer.

Clayton V. Rhymer, 200 block of North Dodge Street, Burlington, computer message (threaten/obscenity, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Alejandro Sierra, 2200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), telephone harassment (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.

Kameron J. Simpson, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).

Passionelle S. Sims, 1900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jamar T. Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.

Stephen D. Taylor, 3500 block of Sheridan Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer.

Taungra T. Toney, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, sex offender registry violation.

Carlos Lamar Vance Sr., 900 block of Midwood Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device.

Casey M. Ward, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Shelly M. Weber, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luther Williams III, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0