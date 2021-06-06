Criminal complaints: May 31-June 4

May 31-June 4
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Cory Marie Alvarez, 6600 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Keith E Banks, 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert A Bennett, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Scott Todd Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Malik T Boone, 1600 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven A Bunch, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Tatiyana B Burnette, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, attempt misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cleveland Carr, 1600 block of 12th Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Danielle Judith Cefalu, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Nathaniel J Clanton, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Clyde L Diedrick, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Andrew R Ester, Kansasville, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Felipe Estrada III, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Donald P Frasier, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, attempt to throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety workers, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Kira R Funmaker, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, attempt disarming a peace officer, resisting an officer.
Jose R Garay, 1400 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Mateo J Garcia, 2800 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa (aka Cassandra Brown) A Holewinski, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Titus Levon Howard, Menasha, Wisconsin, resist officer (failure to stope vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Malcolm I James, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Julia M Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Charles E Kirkpatrick, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, impersonating a peace officer, take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent (abandon vehicle), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Matthew Keegan Lavin, Kansasville, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Karan D Mayfield, 200 block of Peters Parkway, Burlington, battery to a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Roy L McClinton Sr., 1300 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony retail theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), felony bail jumping.
Michael A McGill, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Charles (aka Mitch) McIntyre, 7500 block of Sth 38, Caledonia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon, concealing stolen firearm, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
Nicolas N McNally, West Allis, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.
Sara M Meiller, New Berlin, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Patrick Lee Moriarty Jr., 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
William D Nelson, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marquiese L Peet-Williams, 4400 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Robert R Petty Jr., 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine.
Kevin S Phelon, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
D’Avion E Powell, 1600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas A Sabala IV, 4000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Patrick W Scruggs, 3800 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Adriana M Shafer, 400 block of Fox Isle Park Drive, Waterford, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), physical abuse of child (recklessly cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm), possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Adam C Smith, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Smith, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Jemal J Tanner Jr., 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Angelita Tapia-Garcia, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Carlos Daniel Torres, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew W Turner, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Donald J Vanderbloomen, 800 block of Marwood Court, Racine, possession of child pornography, possess/illegally obtained prescription, manufacturing of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics.
Iesha M Webb, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Jordyn D Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), fraudulent use of a credit card, fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), felony personal ID theft.
Kaman A Zweig, 400 block of Fox Isle Park Drive, Waterford, neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm), physical abuse of child (recklessly cause bodily harm by conduct which create a high probability of great bodily harm), possession of THC.