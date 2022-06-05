Criminal complaints: May 31-June 3, 2022

May 31-June 3

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Antonio A. Avila, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Matthew J. Brackett, Zion, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon.

Desiree Rose Britt, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Pallace E. Buckhanan, La Crosse, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft, theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card.

Darnell L. Cannon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Jermarel Ramon Cobb, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, sex offender registry violation.

Mose C. Cox, 1100 block Mound Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Carl A. Crane, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

Valentin Cruzruiz, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Joe L. Edwards Jr., 4400 block of Olive Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Ronnie W. Epps, 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Amanda M. Galkowski, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jaime Garcia, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (great bodily harm), operating while intoxicated causing injury, vehicle owner's liability for failing to stop at accident scene (hit and run).

Erik L. Gomez-Hanson, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, substantial battery, possession of THC.

David A. Hacht, 31500 block of Bear Arbor Drive, Burlington, possession of child pornography.

Jerell D. Hawkins, 3600 block of Sovereign Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Willie J. Hubbard, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dontrel M. Hunter, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Terry J. Jennings, Madison, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Crystal M. Johnson, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.

Dylan M. Johnson, 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Jason (aka Mark A. Grace) Andrew Judd, 2800 block of Sunrise Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jayonte M. Lewis, 1200 block of Wilmor Street, Racine, armed robbery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Micah T. Lminggio, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners (use of a dangerous weapon).

Eugene Mcalister, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Carrie L. McGowan, Waukesha, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Ismael Antonio Medina, 700 block of High Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Misael M. Perez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC.

Douglas H. Potter, 8800 block of Maple Drive, Caledonia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

James R. Robbins Jr., 2700 block of 11th Place, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felony, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Trevor L. Rogers, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Christopher G. Rojas, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Frederick D. Ruppert, 8300 block of Fish Hatchery Road, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.

Martravius J. Shelby, 2100 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners.

Thomas William Taylor, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), delivery schedule I or II narcotics, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Damarious (aka Back End Child) D. Thompson, 3700 block of Sovereign Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Albertus L. Van Der Merwe, South Africa, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Deontrey L. Walton, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Trevon A. Wilcox, Round Lake, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon.

Gerarden Wilson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

