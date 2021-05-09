Criminal complaints: May 3-7

May 3-7
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Zachary G Ailes, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Iyad M Alabed, 6400 block of Nokomis Court, Mount Pleasant, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another.
Matthew S Baker, Janesville, Wisconsin, forgery, felony theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000), uttering a forgery.
Glenter (aka Nivbelo Jerome Betts) J Banks, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darviontae D Bell, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, stalking, solicitation of perjury before a court, felony bail jumping.
Frederick A Button, Waukesha, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jasmine E Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Cory Stephen Christiansen, 500 block of 18th Avenue, Union Grove, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Thomas James Collier, 1900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of child pornography.
Sean M Considine, 6500 block of 7th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Walter L Cosby, Chicago, Illinois, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Moshinqua A Etienne, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, substantial battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Megan E Flannery, Waukesha, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua S Foulk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kylie B Gelmi, 5700 block of Regency Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Brenda Katherine Gillespie, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Vanessa M Pomorin Gonzales, 6800 block of Six Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shane Michael Grell, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rashai A Griffin, 1700 block of Hill Street, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Robert D Hadlock, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cordero Hemphill, Chicago, Illinois, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Andrious E Kleiderman, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of child phonography.
Johnny W Klyce Jr., 1600 block of Illinois Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Denielle K Kossack, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Stephen H Kusters, 3400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Danielle Ann Lastufka, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaiah Lutze-Carothers, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Carolyn M Mallit, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), forgery, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Sarah R Margraf, 12300 block of 16th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin F Moore, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victor A Perez-Garcia, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Jorge E Pesqueira, Greenfield, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Tristan Shavoy Prunty, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Rahe T Reed, Waunakee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Jamall A Robinson, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Melvin J Sanders, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Carlos C Santiago Jr., 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Devonte J Solomon, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Gabriel W Sndyer, Minooka, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jason A Turner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Savontae N Underwood, 1400 block of Riverview Terrace, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs.
James D Valasek, 3400 block of Buckingham Road, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Benigno Q Velasquez, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, capture an image of nudity without consent, possession of child pornography.
Ronald J Watts, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, hit and run (injury).