Criminal complaints: May 2-6, 2022

May 2-6

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Angel J. Arteaga-Wenzlaff, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).

Anthony L. Ball, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), felony bail jumping.

Curtis Bates, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Dajuann (aka Whop) D. Bogan, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.

Aria N. Brown, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Keyron R. Canady, 2000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, concealing stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.

Kalib P. Crandall, 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Michelle M. Desautelle, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

David A. Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Robert L. Ford, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).

Leonardo (aka XX Low Dog) Garcia, Minneapolis, Minnesota, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Isidro Jorge Gonzalez, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Konrad J. Haase, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Jonathan J. Harris, Sauk Village, Illinois, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus C. Haynes, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer.

Connell H. Herring, 1800 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Scott D. Johnston, La Crosse, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Charles O. Kaplan, 7700 block of Gittings Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Daniel A. Kirk, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct, possession of THC.

Mauro Lopez, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ageo Machuca-Aguirre, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Gloriana Martinez, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).

Demarius (aka X Denariusd) D. Nash, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.

Bryan C. Overstreet Jr., 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Nicholas A. Sabala IV, 4000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Renee Darnita Spinks, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.

Morningstar Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine.

Alias Trevino, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places), possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.

Bruce A. Wardell, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

Eric Warfield, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor theft, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tymon V. Washington, 1800 block of 67th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).

Keiveon D. Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Xavier R. Williams, 700 block of Monticello Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jermaine T. Wilson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

