Criminal complaints: May 17-21

May 17-21
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Bernard (aka Alex Berns) A Allison, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).
Byron D Beadles, 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Ericka L A Bergevain, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard Lee Bizzle Jr., 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Leroy T Bryant, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Ricardo A Caruso Jr., 1900 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), hit and run (great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), second degree reckless injury (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a witness, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Atlantice R Celmer, 3000 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard (aka Antonio Fisher) J Dangerfield, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Roy Gene Davidson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eric W Eisel, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacque M Fipps, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Selena R Garcia, 4800 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Ashley (aka Amber Cutsforth) L Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Cody J Hoegsted, 1100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), incest, exposing a child to harmful material.
Quincy Hunter Jr., 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donovan G James, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kevin M Lloyd, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Miguel A Martinez, 1200 block of Terrace Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Randy (aka Garrett Reeves) L McBride, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvin Glenn McKay, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Taylor J Millard, 1400 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard Q Morens, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Quinshaynla D Oliver, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Caren Pierson, 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Giovanni L Raimondi, 2100 block of 22nd Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dejarvis T Reasor, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Douglas E Rinden, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marcus D Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run (injury), second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.
Grace M Schumacher, 6500 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan P Silvani, Cambria, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury.
DeQontae H Swanigan, 3600 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Fabiola Marilu Tapia, 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Santos T Villarreal, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Jason A Visor, Madison, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Karon L Watson, Chicago, Illinois, felony bail jumping.
Keiveon D Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Samuel T Wright, Delavan, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.