Criminal complaints: May 10-14

May 10-14

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Akelius M Armstrong, Milwaukee, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.

Kevin S Baker, Oak Creek, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin A Ballard, 1600 block of Erie Street, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Glenter J Banks, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.