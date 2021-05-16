Criminal complaints: May 10-14

May 10-14
Akelius M Armstrong, Milwaukee, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Kevin S Baker, Oak Creek, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin A Ballard, 1600 block of Erie Street, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Glenter J Banks, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Ann Beckius, 3600 block of Carter Street, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shavontae R Booker, 1400 block of LaSalle Street, possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of movable property (special facts), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Leroy T Bryant, 900 block of Center Street, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Rogieross Calma, 7100 block of Washington Avenue, third degree sexual assault, fourth degree sexual assault.
Antonique J Carter, 1700 block of Taylor Avenue, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Yaniel Cruz, 3000 block of 17th Street, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joshua D Daniel Jr., 500 block of Shelbourne Court, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Roy Gene Davidson, 400 block of 3 Mile Road, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Jasmine R Davis, 4200 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Michael L Deavers, 900 block of Walnut Street, disorderly conduct.
Jose A Delacruz, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, possession of narcotic drugs, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Latoya J Epps, 1000 block of Pearl Street, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Manuel Garcia Jr., 1100 block of Rode Avenue, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Justin M Hajek, 9300 block of Caddy Lane, Caledonia, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Herman Randell Haynes, 700 block of Blaine Avenue, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael E Hegeman, Arkdale, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Isaac Hernandez, 7700 block of CTH V, Caledonia, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Kevin D Hightire, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
David R Holden, Saint Francis, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (3rd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William J Kickhaver, 1500 block of Oxford Lane, Mount Pleasant, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dimetrius A Kimble, 1400 block of 12th Street, possession of a firearm by a felon, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Hellen A Kollar, Wood Dale, Illinois, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (theft by other violations), possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer.
Rashad R Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Marcus Alexander Lindsey, 1800 block of LaSalle Street, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn E Londre, 500 block of Sixth Street, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Courtney L Lucas, 1300 block of Park Avenue, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kenyatta Ishmael Majors, 1200 block of Highland Avenue, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Lazeric R Maxey, 4100 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawan J McDonald, Chicago, attempt obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, uttering a forgery, obstructing an officer.
Malik T Moye, 3500 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft from person or corpse (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (previous conviction within 7 years, domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten injury or harm, domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony M Nudi, 22700 block of Burmeister Road, Union Grove, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Ricky T Palmer, 3100 block of 86th Street, Sturtevant, failure to register (sex offender registry), exposing genitals.
Aaron James Sanders, 2900 block of Webster Street, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Beau W Sanders, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Carlos C Santiago Jr., 1800 block of Erie Street, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Matthew R Steffes, Greenfield, possession of THC, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.
Mark L Strothenke, South Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Frank Edward Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Shawn A Thompson, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Rodrigo Valencia, 1200 block of Summit Avenue, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kristi L Wichman, Oak Creek, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Tracy J Williams, Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Devaughnte T Woods, 300 block of Kewaunee Street, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver amphetamine (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).