Criminal complaints: March 7-11, 2022

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Donte J. Aych, 1300 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.

Darius L. Belle, 3400 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Kenneth M. Blackman, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Perry H. Brooks, 900 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Michael L. Burdick, 13100 block of Bell Road, Caledonia, threat to law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Ramone A. Campbell Jr., 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Stephon Martaeveon Chapman, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Magdalena Ciechanowski, 600 block of College Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Armonte T. Cook, 1300 block of Marquette Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon.

Robert L. DuClos, Whitewater, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jewel Teeria Gohangon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Henry J. Gryer III, 1400 block of Superior Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.

Michael W. Hernandez, 2000 block of Charles Street, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ronell Hibbler, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.

Nathaniel M. King, 6700 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Jordan C. Knutson, 2000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

Darquis M. Lampkin, 1500 block of 5 Mile Road, Racine, drive or operate without owner’s consent, receiving stolen property (between $5,000-$10,000), carrying a concealed weapon.

James Odis Lee Jr., 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Phoenix R. Londre, 2500 block of 19th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Shawn E. Londre, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Emil L. Lundeen, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jalon S. Malone, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), alter identity marks (manufacturer property), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance.

Denaley A. Martin, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.

Joseph L. McLaurin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, battery (great bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Matthew D. Middleton, 3100 block of Shore Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Gabriel Murguia, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Carlos M. Ospina, 21000 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.

Jordan D. Parker, 33600 block Contour Drive, Burlington, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.

Deonte L. Person, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Corey C. Porter, 1300 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jair Salgado, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take less than $10,000).

John E. Sieraski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.

Antonio M. Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Matthew N. Spiegelhoff, 1800 block of Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams), felony bail jumping.

Caleb L. Stulo, 700 block Silent Sunday Court, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Durome (aka Rome) C. Verse, 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Gerald J. Watson, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property, delivery of amphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

Shana L. Wells, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.

Howard L. White Jr., 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

Hayley T. Wilkerson, 700 block of Imperial Drive, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony bail jumping.

