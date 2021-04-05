Criminal complaints: March 29-April 2

March 29-April 2
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Cory Marie Alvarez, 6600 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs.
Ismet Ameti, 2600 block of Iris Court, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping.
David Earl Berryhill Jr., 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Josephine M Beson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000).
Tyshawn M Browder, 1900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel A Carambot, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kealon J Cronin, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Christiana Nicole Davis, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juleanna R Deltoro, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics.
Alejandro A Esparza, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Charles (aka Cholly Wolly) M Famous, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Akeem W First, 1200 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Zavion Z Ford, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Trevor Gregory, Waukegan, Illinois, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathaniel A Hausmann, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Terry Hill, 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC.
Peter A Humphrey, 1600 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Kenneth Johnson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dwayne (aka Wedge) E Jones Jr., 1500 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rashad R Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Isaiah Lutz-Carothers, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Katherine G Lyons, 200 block of Chapel Terrace, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James E Marlow Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), concealing stolen firearm (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan Marquez Jr., 400 block of Randolph Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Traveon M Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Ryan K Mitchell, 100 block of Bridge Street, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Travis James Patterson, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Devereaux Patton, 1900 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping.
Sakura D Pointer, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Decarion S Powell, 1300 block of Ohio Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000), possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Demond L Seay, Portage, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Christopher D Shaw Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Christa L Smith, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeremy L Wright, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.