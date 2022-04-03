Criminal complaints: March 28-April 1, 2022

March 28-April 1

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Dalon T. Albritton, 2000 block of 12th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Cesar Ascencio, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Russell William Bennett, 32300 block of Academy Road, Burlington, manufacturing/delivery/distribution of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.

Brent A. Beth, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rayshawn Campbell, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Atlantice R. Celmer, 2200 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping.

Jamodd R. Curry, 2800 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.

Kenneth R. Davidson, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, capture an intimate representation without consent (victim under age 18), possession of child pornography.

Samuel Davila, Milwaukee, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alvaro G. Gonzalez Sr., 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Saman Homesombath, Milwaukee, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.

Shean C. Johnson Jr., 1300 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, escape.

Theodore Kern, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Walter J. Knights, Beloit, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Darquis M. Lampkin, 1500 block of 5 Mile Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Michael A. Lucero, 600 block of East Main Street, Waterford, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

William Lawrence Meyer, 4400 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, possession of a controlled substance.

Mario S. Morales, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Marilyn K. Neumann, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Larry P. Pearson Jr., 10100 block of 69th Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

John P. Pellegrino, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Nicholas Phillips, 5300 block of 52nd Street, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).

Surena M. Sabala, 1100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).

Alejandro Sandoval, 4100 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Austin J. Stamm, Greenfield, carrying a concealed weapon.

Ricky M. Steil, 2600 block of Iris Court, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct, hit and run (injury), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dexter S. Stewart, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Jermaine M. Thomas, Milwaukee, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Reginald Bernard Trussell, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davante D. Turner, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (use of dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.

Willie E. Warfield, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.

David Z. Williams Jr., 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree sexual assault, exposing genitals, first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).

Timothy S. Wysocki, 2200 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0