Criminal complaints: March 21-25, 2022

March 21-25

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Tito Orlando Black, 1400 block of Goold Street, Racine, sex offender registry violation.

Kenneth L. Blackmon III, 1100 block of 18th Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (less than $500).

David H. Bonnes, 8800 block of Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Antionah B. Butler, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.

Shauntele S. Calloway, 1800 block of Racine Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Stephan M. Campbell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.

Dale K. Capps, 200 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephan D. Carter, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Kevin B. Chike, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Kevin Cisneros, Round Lake, Illinois, fraud on taxicab, misdemeanor bail jumping.

James C. Conner, Beloit, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Mario B. Davis, Woodridge Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.

Eduardo (aka Cachetes) A. Flores, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).

William Henry Harbaugh II, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).

Lazaro R. Hernandez, 1200 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Camisha M. Davis Hodges, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), felony theft of movable property (between $5,000-$10,000).

Reymundo F. Izaguirre, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.

Corey E. Jones, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Megan M. Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lamont B. Kent, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Terrion N. Kirk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.

Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), threats to injure or accuse of a crime (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.

Dekharre Marshaun Marshall, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance.

Amadeus D. McClain, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 10-50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.

Thomas A. Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Vaughn A. Mikulance, 28400 block of Coyote Circle, Burlington, felony bail jumping.

Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ruben J. Murray, 5800 block of Joanna Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Blaine E. Nash, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Christopher R. Nelson, Beloit, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.

Jacob J. Parkhill, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rahe T. Reed, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Clayton V. Rhymer, 200 block of North Dodge Street, Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Marcakaven D. Riley, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration), obstructing an officer, tampering with an ignition interlock device, disorderly conduct.

Efrain De Jesus Rivera, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.

Giovanni L. Rivera, 2000 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.

Juan F. Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.

Elexices L. Sawyer, Waukegan, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Steven Joseph Schafer, 400 block of Ivy Glen Court, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Cody A. Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.

Roger W. Stanley, Bristol, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leondus D. Strong, 1300 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), obstructing an officer.

Nicholas G. Tarver, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams).

Trebien M. Taylor, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.

Zyairra L. Williams, 2000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

