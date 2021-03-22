Criminal complaints: March 15-19

Jemaris Timothy Johnson , 1800 block of 12th Street, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Dumar D Leblanc, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), operate motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than 50 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), stalking (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.