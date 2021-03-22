Criminal complaints: March 15-19

March 15-19
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Corinna R Bamrungratana, 8300 block of 17th Avenue, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute schedule IV drugs, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Robert D Barnes, 1700 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David Earl Berryhill Jr., 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey William Biermann, 300 block of Foxwood Drive, Waterford, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kyle R Biggs, Zion, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute schedule IV drugs.
Johnnie Delacruz, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer.
Nancy M Diaz, 6000 block of 12th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Michael J Dominguez, 3400 block of 17th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josiah S Fricks, 2300 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, theft (movable property, special facts), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevor M Frischmuth, 2600 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John T Gayden, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Vincent J Gerhartz, 800 block of Kentwood Drive, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Darrion (aka Deanta Owens) J Gunn, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
Jemaris Timothy Johnson, 1800 block of 12th Street, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Wade B Jones IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
David B Kimbrough, 3000 block of Elm Lane, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with child under age 13).
Rodney L King, 3600 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), discharge firearm within 100 yards of a building, negligent handling of a weapon.
Anshawn J Klyce, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Dumar D Leblanc, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), operate motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than 50 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), stalking (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael M Leibundgut, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy L McClinton Sr., 1300 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Sherman L McNeil, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person), disorderly conduct.
Jose Nicholas Muro Mejia, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Jerrand S Palmer, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donnell L Pannell, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kilo M Perkins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Erik Evan Peterson, 5400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Raymond K Prideaux, 4800 block of 38th Avenue, Kenosha, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $5,000-$10,000), theft (movable property, special facts), dognapping and catnapping, disorderly conduct.
Jamaree D Randle, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct.
Angela A Reese, 2900 block of Blue Jay Court, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Divine J Rothschild, 5400 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Anthony D Scarver, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), obstructing an officer.
Chad J Solodio, 4300 block of Woodview Lane, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Rhonda (aka Andrea Smith) J Stedman, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Antonia D Taborn, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Dominique L Tillman, 900 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan M Turner, Naperville, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Eugene A Williams, New London, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Tyrone E Young, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).