Criminal complaints: March 14-18, 2022

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Anthony C. Baron, 6300 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Juwon D. Bell, 2200 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.

Louise A. Blanton, 2525 Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.

David H. Bonnes, 8800 block of Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Juan I. Deluna Jr., 1600 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property.

Adam J. Demeyers, Franklin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.

Joe Dorsey Jr., Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).

Eric D. Fowler, 700 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

Akina D. Franklin, Milwaukee, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Trevor M. Frischmuth, 2600 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miles J. Fuerstenau, 4600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.

David Christopher Garratt, 1000 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.

Samuel J. Gauger, 2700 block of Crossway Road, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping, intentionally abuse a hazardous substance.

Seth A. Geyer, 300 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Patrick Hernandez, 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

David A. Horst, South Milwaukee, deliver designer drugs (between 10-50 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver designer drugs (more than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Benjamin J. Levenhagen, West Allis, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Calvin L. Lockett, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Lisa M. Maldonado, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Lavell L. Payne, Milwaukee, possess illegal article by inmate.

Corey (aka Willie Holland) C. Porter, 1300 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Veronica D. Reed, Zion, Illinois, resisting an officer.

Anthony F. Rios, 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, substantial battery.

Kendrick D. Smith, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), sell/possess/use/transport machine gun (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Mydrell M. Smith, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.

Matthan H. Stephens, 1700 block of Milldrum Street, Union Grove, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Michelle M. Tabbert, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.

Christopher T. Taylor, 1000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.

Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Antonio I. Tellez, Sheboygan Falls, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Cyrus J. Wegner, Franklin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0