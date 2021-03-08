Criminal complaints: March 1-5

March 1-5
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Enrique Jimenez Alvarez, Franksville, incest with child by stepparent, third degree sexual assault, first degree sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Jada M Andrews, 1800 block of Clayton Ave., Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Destiny Carter, 400 block of 7th Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jose G Colon, Chicago, Ill., possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvin Ealy, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David A Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tony E Fields, 2000 block of DeKoven Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maurice (aka Coo-Coo) L Gayles, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jessica L Gillis, 1200 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of THC.
Jose L Gomez, 700 block of Goold Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of THC.
Darin L Grandberry, 1600 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
James J.D. Harris, 2100 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Kamryn G Harris, Zion, Ill., second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamal A Hastings, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Eric L Henderson, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle revoked.
Efrain Valverde Isabel, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert L Jackson, 1600 block of Summit Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Roman M Johnson, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Gregory Kidd Jr., 300 block of Park View Drive, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Latanya D Klyce, 2300 block Grove Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Jonnie R Lampkin, 700 block of Belmont Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Marcus D Lane, 900 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Ruben J Murry, 5800 block of Joanna Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Jesse Lee Patt, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kelly L Rainey, 3200 block of Vera Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Deshawn A Searcy, 2800 block of Chicory Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, entry into a locked vehicle.
Darren Simmons, 1000 block of 43rd Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Derick R Smith, 1300 block of Howe Street, Racine, sex offender registry violation, felony bail jumping.
Asumandez M Soltero, 2100 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon).
Shane M Stanger, Davenport, Iowa, second degree sexual assault.
Matthieu J Taylor, 1500 block of Flett Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Carlos Daniel Torres, 1900 block of Phillips Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
William C Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, arson of property other than building, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Benigno Q Velasquez, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, attempt sexual intercourse with a child.
Marcus Ward, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Matthew T Williams, 4400 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, second degree sexual assault.
Albert W Wroten, Waukegan, Ill., possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.