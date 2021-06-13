Criminal complaints: June 7-11

June 7-June 11
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession or cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony Shane Albright, 1200 block of Main Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Davina L Amaro, Sheboygan, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kristen M Arneson, 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keith E Banks, 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Zachary J Barnes, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Quincy Adam Bevers, 400 block of North Memorial Drive, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Devon D Bohannon, West Bend, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Delilah O Booker, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael C Boone, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, failure to register (sex offender registry).
Thomas (aka Splash) C Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, attempt misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leon A Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ryan L Carter, Kansasville, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments), aggravated battery (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), attempt strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
John (aka Jamie L Keller) M Cihler, 1600 block of Illinois Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Darkari C Coleman, West Allis, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, possession of child pornography.
Amarion M Coleman-Young, 800 block of Main Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass.
Jermaine (aka Lil Joe) NMI Conner, 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Mya C Coopwood, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle revoked, resisting an officer, possession of THC.
Matthew Cruz, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Jasmine R Davis, 1200 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Seth Edwin Delabio, 1900 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), intimidate victim/dissuade arrests (domestic abuse assessments).
Derek Devine, Pekin, Illinois, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property, entry into a locked coin box.
Christian Lee Donner, 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take (less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John F Ferguson, Milwaukee, operate a commercial motor vehicle while disqualified.
Mateo J Garcia, 2900 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, deliver of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Camila M Gomez, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer.
Anton P Gosbee, 6500 block of Kingsview Drive, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Pedro Mejia Gutierrez, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arcenio Roberto Guzman, 6700 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), failure to install ignition interlock device, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
David E Hansen, 3100 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leonard A Harlan, 1600 block of West 6th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rachel M Hein, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sharon L Howard, 2000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Arese R Hunter, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling.
Blake S Johnson, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin J Kramer, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Bryan J Krueger, Milwaukee, assault by prisoners, interference with fire fighting (equipment), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Robert L Leo Jr., 2900 block of Chicory Road, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Tabitha N Lutze, 1100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jose M Martinez, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Parnell L McCray, 2000 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Carrie L McGowan, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Dwight Person III, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kevin A Petty, 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keyosha M Pipkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Syncere A Randall, Waukegan, Illinois, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an agency.
Christopher George Reitzenstein, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Eduardo Sandoval, Lake Geneva, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Jesse James Schimke, Milwaukee, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Angelita Tapia-Garcia, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Frederick Michael Taylor, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, delivery of methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marquis D Thomas, 3200 block of South Kennedy Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.
Alfred B Vanderham Jr., 300 block of Congress Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct.
John E Vanhara, 3800 block of Contessa Court, Sturtevant, hit and run (injury), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Anthony L Walker, West Allis, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shannon J Zamora, 2300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).