Criminal complaints: June 27-July 1, 2022

June 27-July 1

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Allen K. Agnew, 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Samone D. Atterberry, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

John P. Ballard, 700 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, sex offender (fail/update information), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dejon Pierre Blade, Oshkosh, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Donteeno K. Burris, 800 block of 8th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Keene W. Charles, Brooklyn, New York, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), obstructing an officer.

James D. Curtis, Milwaukee, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Vincent E. Daniels, Waukesha, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Maurice G. Davis Jr., 2200 block of Mead Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.

Joe D. Espinoza Jr., 2400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, negligent handling of a weapon, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jessie L. Ford, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).

Kelly M. Green, 29000 block of Washington Avenue, Rochester, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Melissa A. Holewinski, 3100 block of 92nd Street, Sturtevant, delivery of methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Nicole M. Hurt, 2200 block of 65th Street, Kenosha, fraudulent use of a credit card.

Casimir E. Kielbasa, 1500 block of Willow Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.

Jonathan C. Knutson, 9200 block of Hulda Drive, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration).

Efrain (aka Balderes Perez) Valverde Isabel, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Joseph M. Lakvold, 300 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Christopher N. Lindeke, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

Deshon L. Martin, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Christian E. Matavka, 2900 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Brian K. Matheson, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, second degree sexual assault (hate crime), disorderly conduct.

Ted D. McGruder, 100 block of Seventh Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).

Zisirtike Z. McMillian, Sun City, Arizona, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.

Zhariana A. McNeal, 6200 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph D. Melnik, 800 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.

Michael A. Mosley, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, sexual exploitation of a child, causing a child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.

Zachary J. Nelson, 2500 block of Green Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Chaunte D. Ott, 3600 block of Spring Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Devvin D. Person, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Jerome L. Phillips, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Rommel S. Pinner, 2800 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.

Davon L. Price, 2300 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Travis (aka Daryl Scott) A. Rasmussen, 6800 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).

Zachary X. Reynolds, 600 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, third degree sexual assault, underage sexual activity (sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or older, actor under age 19).

John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 3800 block of Cheyenne Court, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Saldana, 6900 block of 27th Avenue, Kenosha, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of a controlled substance, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jennifer L. Schmitt, 1700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.

Lamine K. Haynes Seck, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Nyje R. Siller, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian (aka George Lawrence) V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.

Dajession X. Steel, 5000 block of 26th Avenue, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

John E. VanHara, 700 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, escape, obstructing an officer, violation of nonsecure custody order.

Araceli Vazquez, Greenfield, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).

Edwin Ali Vazquez, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.

Robert A. Velazquez, Hammond, Indiana, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damonte D. Walker, Milwaukee, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Joseph D. Walker, 100 block of Ervin Place, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.

Ian Raymond Wallin, Merrill, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping.

John M. Ziolkowski, 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, battery to emergency medical care providers, disorderly conduct.

David F. Zuchowski, 3200 block of Indian Trail, Racine, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Emmet J. Zywiec, Wonder Lake, Illinois, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0