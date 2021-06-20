Criminal complaints: June 14-18

June 14-18
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Brandon N Barth, 300 block of Wickham Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Airesse L Butler, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery.
Adrian (aka Ace) G Diaz, 1200 block of Virginia Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim.
Anthony B Eaton Jr., 1000 block of William Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony M Harrison, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Paul Daniel Herrick, 1700 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Terrance C Hobson, Chicago, burglary of a building or dwelling, operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Andrew Zachary Kirk, 100 block of Woodfield Court, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), felony bail jumping.
Danny J Leal, 900 block of Elm Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kevin M Lloyd, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Kirk R Lock, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lorenzo L Luckett, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC.
Quantrale D Mathews, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, possession of THC, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Nicholas A Medina, 1900 block of Harriet Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Nicholas G Mifko, 200 block of Seventh Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael M Moore, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antonio A Moss Sr., 1800 block of Clark Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).
Chris M Palid, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keyosha M Pipkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven A Poff, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
D’Avion E Powell, 1600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Treavon X Price, 1900 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), attempt armed robbery.
Nicole E Schwartz, 1800 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kinte K Scott, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Jeffrey S Shelton, 1000 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeremy S Smith, 2800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeren D Smith, Milwaukee, armed robbery, attempt armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Samuel D Thurman, 3000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Leondre O Varner, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Jeffery (aka Joe King) A Vlietstra, Charleston, Indiana, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, entry into a locked coin box.
Mister M Walker, Wisconsin Dells, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jamiel L Wheeler, Milwaukee, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Christopher T White, 300 block of East Main Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cheng Y Yang, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.