Criminal complaints Monday, July 16 through Friday, July 20.
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Marquon D. Anderson, 1400 block of Cleveland Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Timothy J. Arents, 5200 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Crystal M. Benish, 200 block of N. Memorial Drive, Racine, bail jumping.
Rodney C. Bonner, 5900 block of W. Fulton St., Chicago, Ill., bail jumping.
Donteeno K. Burris, 800 block of Eighth St., Racine, bail jumping, and operating without a license.
Alan B. Chavours Jr., 1600 block of Woodrow Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jesse J. Clausen-Fifield, 29800 block of Woodlawn Drive, Burlington, bail jumping.
Anthony J. Corona, 2100 block of Shoop St., Racine, possession of marijuana.
Jordan T. Daniels, 5900 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Rene A. Delgado, 1500 block of Buchanan St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and resisting an officer.
Robert A. Dominguez, 4900 block of Aberdeen Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.
Humberto G. Estrada, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and obstructing an officer.
Kerwin J. Etchin, 900 block of Melvin Ave., Racine, battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, substantial battery, use of a dangerous weapon, and recklessly endangering safety.
Tatianna J. Everett, 1100 block of Jones Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and bail jumping.
Ciera T. Farr, 3100 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, personal identity theft-avoidance, retail theft, and obstructing an officer.
David L. Ferrell, 1200 block of Highland Ave., Racine, physical abuse of a child-intentionally cause bodily harm, and disorderly conduct.
Dartavious L. Fields, 600 block of 10th St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place,and neglecting a child-specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age.
Clifford W. George, 800 block of Eighth St., Racine, possession of child pornography.
Robert L. Glass Jr., 2800 block of Wright Ave., Racine, battery, domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse, and disorderly conduct.
Drew A. Hauenstein, 1800 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tony L. Jackson Sr., 2000 block of Carter St., Racine, disorderly conduct, and use of a dangerous weapon.
Ginger L. Jahnke, 8200 block of Blackbird Court, Waterford, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse.
Sylvester D. Johnson, 5100 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.
James T. Jones, 3300 block of N. 13th St., Milwaukee, possession of marijuana.
Duanna E. Jordan, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal trespass, and bail jumping.
Marshauna M. Kyles, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Ave., Racine, battery, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Danny J. Leal, 8800 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, hit and run attended vehicle.
Marquan L. Lemons, 3300 block of N. 26th St., Milwaukee, assault by prisoners.
Quantez M. Marhsall, 4400 block of N. 28th St., Milwaukee, battery, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct.
Randy L. McBride, 1600 block of Washington Ave., Racine, retail theft.
Robert T. McDermott, 5500 block of Ravenwood Drive, Menomonee Falls, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Isaiah J. McGlorn, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, robbery with use of force.
Jana L. Mehevic, 3600 block of River Bend Drive, Racine, first degree reckless homicide, manufacture/deliver cocaine, and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.
Logan K. Miller, 200 block of N. Pine St., Burlington, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aleksandar Minic, 1300 block of Buchanan St., Racine, battery, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct.
Briannie I. Morgan, 2000 block of Case Ave., Racine, battery by prisoners, assault by prisoners, and disorderly conduct.
John M. Nelson, 16600 block of 50th Road, Franksville, operating while intoxicated, and resisting an officer.
Rachel M. Nicke, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant, bail jumping.
Andrew W. Nielsen, 3500 block of Poe Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Erik W. Nielsen, 1300 block of S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, operating while intoxicated causing injury, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, and hit and run causing injury.
Denise L. Nelson, 1900 block of DeKoven Ave., Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.
Destiny E. Payne, 1900 block of Howe St., Racine, threat to law enforcement officer, and threat to family member of law enforcement officer.
Jennifer L. Pedersen, S60 W32800 block of Road X, Mukwonago, substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct.
Andrew R. Pharr, 1400 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, battery, domestic abuse assessments, bail jumping, and disorderly conduct.
Jamie E. Piechocki, 12800 block of Louis Sorenson Road, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Cody L. Pilcher, 700 block of Shoreland Drive, Racine, injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, and knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Jacques L. Pissard, 1800 block of N. Main St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joseph J. Powell, 1000 block of Fairway Drive, Racine, recklessly endangering safety.
Justin L. Reid, 200 block of N. Memorial Drive, Racine, battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim.
Lavelle S. Robinson, 600 block of S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, retail theft.
Kristyn M. Santana, 7900 block of W. Lakeshore Drive, Burlington, obstructing an officer, battery, domestic abuse-infliction of physical pain or injury, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
George W. Shannon IV, 100 block of Chris Larkain, Fox Lake, Ill., operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Najee I. Sherrod, 700 block of 10th St., Racine, criminal damage to property, and obstructing an officer.
Izaiah L. Smith, 10700 block of W. Woodland Ave., Beach Park, Ill., uttering a forgery.
Torrence C. Smothers, 4900 block of Chester Lane, Racine, second degree sexual assault, and human trafficking.
Jason T. Spantikow, 3900 block of E. Bottsford Ave., Cudahy, disorderly conduct.
Troy J. Spencer, 3600 block of Indian Trail, Racine, resist officer-failure to stop vehicle.
Thomas E. Straube, 2000 block of DeKoven Ave., Racine, battery to law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.
David T. Teddy, 1600 block of New St., Union Grove, recklessly endangering safety.
Averion B. Thomas, 2400 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, battery, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.
Barbara A. Thomas, 1700 block of Ninth St., Racine, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.
Nick J. Tobias, 31300 block of W. Burnham St., Milwaukee, substantial battery, and disorderly conduct.
Tyler A. Vaughn, W150 S10300 block of Thode Drive, Muskego, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Miguel A. Villalobos, 1400 block of LaSalle St., Racine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
David S. Wells Jr., 2000 block of Superior St., Racine, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Eric S. White, 2200 block of Coachmans Trail, South Bend, Ind., operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Stephan L. Williams, 1800 block of Center St., Racine, intimidation of a victim, battery-great bodily harm, and disorderly conduct.
Devaughnte T. Woods, 1800 block of Chatham St., Racine, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct.
Emmett J. Ziehr, 900 block of State St., Racine, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Echo S. Zocchi, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping, and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
