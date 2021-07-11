Criminal complaints: July 6-9

July 6-July 9
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Kendall M Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Corey L Buchanan, Chicago, Illinois, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Gabriel A Carambot, Homeless, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Demetrius D Carradine, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leonard A Chamberlain, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Joshua R Christensen, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Terrell D Cobbs, 1500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Angel Luis Cruz, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jose Ramon Cruz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Kevin J Curty, Joliet, Illinois, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Madicke Diagne, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Camron J Elam, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Valerie M Fisher, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dallas David Gomez, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven M Gramza, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer.
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Joseph E Iverson, 30000 block of Oak Drive, Waterford, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, armed robbery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
DeQuan L Jordan Jr., 1200 block of English Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Andrew P Ladwig, 2600 block of Gillen Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jonnie R Lampkin, 700 block of Belmont Avenue, Racine, armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), false imprisonment (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Matthew M Lee, 500 block of Eighth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Elyxander Lopez-Pena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Debrionne S D McClinton, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Heriyzon Marie Miller, 1300 block of ½ Frederick Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Kevion A Minor, Chicago, Illinois, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), stalking (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), armed burglary (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
John L Murphy, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Javier Olguin, 6900 block of Brian Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, disorderly conduct.
Heriberto Ortiz-Fernandez, 1500 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon).
Christopher M Palid, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (crime against an elderly or disabled person), disorderly conduct (crime against an elderly or disabled person), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deonte L Person, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Jordan T Polack, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles A Reed, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass.
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Absalom M Rowe, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Allison M Rowe, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Bobby J Shelby Jr., 6600 block of Merganser Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Otis T Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Wayne (aka Peanut) E Sura Jr., 1300 block of Virginia Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jazareia Amonie Velasquez, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person), disorderly conduct.
Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), reckless driving (endanger safety).
Brent D Winkelman, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device.