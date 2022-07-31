Criminal complaints: July 25-29, 2022

July 25-29

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Carmelo Arroyo-Venegas, 4200 block of West Johnson Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).

Brandon T. Bowers, 1900 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Allen D. Bronson (aka Red Beard), Cudahy, substantial battery, disorderly conduct

Charles Lee Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), obstructing an officer.

Trent J. Chones, 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Vincent D. Cosey, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon).

Gregory Bernard Cotton (aka Jezzy-Mac), 2100 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Maxine-Johnise Dacquisto, Milwaukee, burglary of a building or dwelling.

Quincy L. Darby, 4300 block of Yates Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jacob Allen Decheck, Franksville, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Talyija N. Ellison, 3300 block of First Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), attempt fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).

Tina S. Geisler, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Andy Paul Gelmi Jr., 1300 block of Raymond Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Nicole S. Gossett, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Alvin L. Haywood, Calumet City, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Jesus Hernandez Jr., 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Sean E. L. Herndon Jr., 1900 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs.

Tina M. Higginbottom (aka X Kenesha), 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

John B. Hodapp, Milwaukee, removal of a major part of a vehicle, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.

Josue Javan-Estudillo, 5900 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), hit and run (injury).

Nicole L. Joseph, 4500 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob S. Krueger, 5000 block of Kingdom Court, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).

Roman Lascarez-Antonio, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of THC, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Vannessa M. Lees, 2000 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Brittany J. Mason, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Charellis D. Mayhall, 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Armando H. Medrano, 1000 block of 43rd Street, Kenosha, felony bail jumping, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Devin C. Molina, 600 block of CTH DD, Rochester, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Ashley P. Molzahn, Waukesha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Mancel E. Murphy, 2400 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Adam A. Nardi, 1100 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Adam Neau, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.

Jeffrey A. Ouellette, Franksville, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration), manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).

Justen R. Parello, Kansasville, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Erik Evan Peterson, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Robin D. Pitt, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rebecca L. Price, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Juan M. Puentes (aka Lil Nino), 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine.

Steven M. Rempala, 1800 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Robert L. Ruffin, 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Samuel Sanchez Sr., 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, escape.

Howard R. Scott, 1400 block of 16th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, resisting an officer.

Malik D. Seay, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery.

Scottie A. Senda, Oak Creek, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bobby J. Shelby Jr., 2000 block of Carter Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempt third degree sexual assault.

Marquese M. Snow, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kelly A. Spears (aka Tamar Ruggles), Rockford, Illinois, retail theft (alter price between $500-$5,000).

Morningstar Thomas, Milwaukee, possession of cocaine.

Anjelito W. Woods, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Deantae A. Woods, 4800 block of 34th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Angel V. Zuniga, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).