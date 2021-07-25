Criminal complaints: July 19-23

July 19-23
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jason T Allen, 5000 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, fraud on innkeeper (nonpayment less than $2,500).
Kevin D Blask, 8300 block of Gittings Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Brian J Bosch, Cudahy, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Dylan J Brannon, 4000 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, exposing a child to harmful material, possession of THC, possession of child pornography.
Jacob E Brown, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tito J Bruno, 900 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Johnathon M Burkman, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Jayla Monae Cronin, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Joe D Espinoza Jr., 2400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Justin C Forrest, Antioch, Illinois, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message threaten/injury or harm (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mario Garfias III, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Jasmine J Gonzales, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher Lamar Harris, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ashley (aka Amber Cutsforth) L Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Deja M Hentz, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Robby D Herman, 100 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), financial transaction card fraudulent use less than $2,500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey T Higgins, 3300 block of Debra Lane, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darius J Howard, 1800 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jeavontae B Jackson, 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mark E Kimmons, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, burglary (person lawfully present in the enclosure), disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Jason M Krueger, 5300 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Darian J Larsen, 1600 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrill Lawhorn, 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Aaron A Liberty, 10000 block of Forest Hills Road, Caledonia, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Nicholas J Lois, 6000 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Francisca L Martinez, 1700 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Sean C McCloskey, 6100 block of State Highway 31, Racine, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Marvin Glenn McKay, 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, stalking, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments).
Steven Devon Miller, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
William D Montieth, 400 block of Pine Grove Avenue, Rochester, exposing genitals, lewd and lascivious behavior.
Taylor M Murry, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Carlois M Phillips, 1900 block of Prospect Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeremy S Smith, 2800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, impersonating a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Michael E P Stone, 6900 block of 35th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lisa Marie Stratton, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Cilivea S Thyrion, 9000 block of Jasmine Court, Sturtevant, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Joseph Michael Ulickey, Milwaukee, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.