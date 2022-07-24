Criminal complaints: July 18-22, 2022

July 18-22

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Melvin T. Arthur, 3400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer.

Joseph C. Balderas, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Christine J. Barton, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Rodney O. Bratton, 1500 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.

Raheem L. Bohannon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Andrew R. Casper, 2000 block of Indiana Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Daniel S. Chenoweth, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary or a building or dwelling, theft of movable property (between $10,000-$100,000), felony criminal damage to property, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, attempt entry into a locked coin box, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.

John (aka Jamie Keller) M. Cihler, 1600 block of Illinois Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Juan A. Figueroa, 1100 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Jamauel A. Ford, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct.

Chloe Marie Frost, 900 block of Langdon Court, Mount Pleasant, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, theft (business setting between $2,500-$5,000).

Tarvis C. Gordon Jr., 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.

Steven M. Gramza, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft (business setting).

Cynthia C. Granados, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Kelly Sue Harrison, 300 block of Monica Avenue, Burlington, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Hernadez-Suazo, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ashley G. Jackson, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jerome M. Johnson, 1100 block of Reiley Court, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct.

Shereka Lanece Johnson, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Makel Joiner, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.

Kevin L. Jones, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Lawrence Jones, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Jacob S. Krueger, 5000 block of Kingdom Court, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Leticia S. Lehman, 400 block of Emerson Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon).

Shane T. Lozano, 1600 block of Russet Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Benjamin F. Malacara, 1000 block of English Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of a controlled substance.

Khion M. Martin, 1100 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Tremayne D. Martin, 3500 block of 59th Street, Kenosha, attempt robbery with use of force, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Donnie J. Maynor, Panama City, Florida, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Maquan D. McAllister, 3500 block of Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Dessie J. Morris, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Shannon L. Murguia, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, obstructing an officer.

Jeffery Aaron Polcyn, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Nico (aka Chezmun Kanzery McBearth) Q. Prince, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt robbery, misdemeanor battery, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).

Paul (aka Joshua Pickard) Allen Puchter, 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.

Josue R. Rodriguez, 2700 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Erin M. Roy, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Daniel W. Sabah, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, possession of a controlled substance (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places), possess illegal article by inmate.

Jacob A. Sawisky, 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Keone N. Sims, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Deonta Snow, 3000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Andrew S. Uick, 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Andres (aka Dre) L. Williams, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.

Humberto Zuniga, 1200 block of Yout Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).