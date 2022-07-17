Criminal complaints: July 11-15, 2022

July 11-15

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Angel Alderete Sr., 1600 block of West Boulevard, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Anarion N. Benjamin, Zion, Illinois, obstructing an officer.

Junior A. Calderon-Aguilar, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury), obstructing an officer.

Keleaf P. Carothers, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).

Oriece W. Carothers, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams, use of a dangerous weapon).

Tara L. Combs, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor battery.

Zedtric D. Cottingham, 2500 block of 21st Street, Racine, failure to report to jail.

Shantrice P. Craig, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Patrice M. Cunningham, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

Stephon D. Currie, North Chicago, Illinois, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Daniel J. Downey, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Daniel L. Dunum, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Joseph A. Flowers, 900 block of 18th Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Jamauel A. Ford, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).

James D. Fuerstenau, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Melissa R. Gibson, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keshari D. Gordon, 700 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devontae D. Gray, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Gabriel S. Henderson, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Tina (aka X Kenesha) M. Higginbottom, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Monica M. Hoffmann, 4800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Lee D. Holton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Chester K. Isom, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Kenneth Johnson, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Gregory I. Johnson-Russell, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Lewis Anthony Johnston, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Leon Kahill, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Emonjae James Kinney, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).

Trevor James Klingbeil, 1300 block of Center Street, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Billie J. Lacy, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.

Ruben Leal, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Waylon J. Lenfestey, 4300 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.

Tremayne D. Martin, 3500 block of 59th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC.

Dandre I. Martinez, 2400 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Donnie J. Maynor, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Jacob C. Miller, 2000 block of Gilson Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer.

Dennis (aka Jermie Shine) A. Myles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Cale Rafe Neff, 13600 block of Bell Road, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Stephon E. Obor, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Melissa A. Padilla, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Jordan D. Parker, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, manufacture/deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), felony bail jumping.

Damian D. Patton, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, obstructing an officer.

Paul (aka Joshua Pickard) Allen Puchter, 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

Sarah B. Reidenbach, 900 block of Hastings Court, Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Jose M. Rodriguez, 400 block of 7th Street, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.

Cheyenne A. Roushia, 800 block of 53rd Drive, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).

Jamie D. Siler Jr., 700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, armed robbery (violent crime in a school zone), attempt robbery (violent crime in a school zone), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.

Daiquon R. Tanner, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Mary A. Thornton, 5800 block of Lincoln Village Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.

Leonard S. Tobias, 4200 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Carmelo Torres, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deserez A. Turner, 1900 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Lekecha M. Turner, 1900 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer.

Andrew S. Uick, 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga, 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.