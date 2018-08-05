Criminal complaints Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 3.
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Francisca Alicea, 1800 block of W. Beecher St., Milwaukee, retail theft, and bail jumping.
Ricardo Alvarez, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments, battery, and stalking.
Bradley E. Ammon, 1900 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, retail theft, manufacture/deliver heroin, and manufacture/deliver cocaine.
Steve L. Anderson, 800 block of Appaloosa Trail, Racine, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.
Constance J. Andresen, 4400 block of N. 54th St., Milwaukee, personal identity theft for financial gain, fraudulent use of a credit card, receiving stolen property, and bail jumping.
Enrique Aranda Jr., 2300 block of DeKoven Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer L. Baker, 1800 block of Shoop St., Racine, public assistance fraud-failure to disclose event affecting eligibility, and food stamp offense-misstate facts in food stamp application.
Willamina S. Bankston, 1300 block of W. Wind Lake Ave., Milwaukee, retail theft, and obstructing an officer.
Roberto G. Barrios, 1400 block of Blake Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Dayleen M. Bergsrud, 600 block of 10th St., Racie, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and neglecting a child-specified harm did not occur and child is under 6 years of age.
Stephen J. Brandon Jr., 1700 block of Erie St., Racine, robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct, and battery.
Larvizo L. Brown, 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Luther L. Burkman, 1500 block of Maple St., Racine, retail theft.
Hurdis H. Burns, 1000 block of N. Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine.
William V. Calek, 21400 block of Plank Road, Kansasville, bail jumping, and knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order.
Victoria M. Carranza, 7300 block of Michna Road, Racine, battery, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Robert J. Chambliss, 1900 block of Prospect St., Racine, possession of marijuana.
Saleena A. Cohen, 500 block of W. Pulson, Green Bay, retail theft, and obstructing an officer.
Clifton C. Coleman, 5700 block of N. 61st St., Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Brandyn R. Conda, 1600 block of Quincy Ave., battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.
Zedtric D. Cottingham, 2500 block of 21st St., Racine, intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments, possession of narcotic drugs, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, obstructing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, theft, hit and run attended vehicle, operate motor vehicle while revoked, and bail jumping.
Steven J. Duffek, 8400 block of Big Bend Road, Waterford, obstructing an officer.
Christopher L. Evans, 3300 block of Victory Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Edmund L. Evans, 1800 block of 21st St., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, and theft.
Montavius L. Everton, 1400 block of Shoreland Drive, Racine, recklessly endangering safety.
Dimera L. Flowers, 5000 block of N. 60th St., Milwaukee, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Robert L. Ford, 900 block of Superior St., Racine, possession of marijuana.
Saul Fultz III, 3500 block of N. 23rd St., Milwaukee, operating without a license.
Nicolas Garcia, 2400 block of Delaware Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, and use of a dangerous weapon.
Lucas Garcia-Becerril, 100 block of Howland Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Tavares J. Golden, 1700 block of Patriot Way, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Moises R. Gonzalez, 3400 block of Lindermann Ave., Racine, possession of marijuana, obstructing an officer, operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, and hit and run-property adjacent to highway.
Carrie A. Groth, 6300 block of S. 27th St., Milwaukee, retail theft.
Claude L. Hamilton, 1100 block of S. Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Sandra M. Hansen, 1200 block of N. Chicago St., South Milwaukee, personal identity theft for financial gain, and theft.
Rickey D. Haynes, 1100 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Willie R. Henderson, 5600 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, interfere with child custody-other parent, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Darrick V. Holmes, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.
Marquan D. Jackson, 1300 block of Washington Ave., Racine, possession of marijuana.
David T. Johnson, 3500 block of Chippecotton St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments, false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, and aggravated battery-elderly person.
Lemario J. Jones, 1300 block of Erie St., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Melissa A. Kelly, 1000 block of Randville Drive, Palatine, Ill., retail theft.
Theodore Kern, 2000 block of West Blvd., Racine, theft.
Chad J. Kisting, 1100 block of Appaloosa Trail, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Tahj E. Kitt, 2100 block of Clark St., Racine, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Nicholas J. Kostman, 1300 block of Vine St., Union Grove, third degree sexual assault, and possession of marijuana.
Bryan C. Lang, 1600 block of Packard Ave., Racine, possession of marijuana.
Clint A. Laycock, 1600 block of Grove Ave., Racine, battery, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.
Devonte L. Lockridge, 200 block of N. Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Franciscus A. Love, 500 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct, escape, obstructing an officer, and retail theft.
Thomas G. Lybek, 2000 block of Racine St., Racine, physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm.
LeRoy A. McAllister, 1100 block of Marquette St., Racine, retail theft, and bail jumping.
Joshua J. Merath, 7100 block of W. Mount Vernon Ave., Milwaukee, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, attempt entry into a locked building, theft, and possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Clifford E. Mullins, 1500 block of Monroe Ave., Racine, attempt arson of building, and recklessly endangering safety.
Miguel Perez-Jaurez, 1500 block of West St., Racine, hit and run causing great bodily harm.
Jeffrey R. Peterson Jr., 3000 block of 86th St., Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse.
Roshon D. Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
James A. Petrillo, 29900 block of Circle Drive, Burlington, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
Curtis L. Petty, 1500 block of Flett Ave., Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
Thomas M. Preston, 1600 block of S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
John E. Quinones, 800 block of 18th St., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Anthony A. Scales, 2000 block of Howe St., Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.
Daniel Serrano, 100 block of E. Chestnut St., Burlington, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, and bail jumping.
Robert J. Smith, 500 block of Second Ave., Buffalo, Minn., disorderly conduct.
James R. Spaight, 29900 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Erin M. Staley, 1000 block of Randville Drive, Palatine, Ill., retail theft.
Juan A. Tirado, 1200 block of N. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, and disorderly conduct.
Gretchen M. Tusler, 2500 block of 21st St., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of marijuana.
Patrick A. Walker, 5200 block of N. 108th Ct., Milwaukee, fourth degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.
Mathias W. Williams, 1500 block of S. Memorial Drive, Racine, escape, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer.
Tarmiento J. Williams Sr., 4500 block of Durand Ave., Racine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devan J. Zarczynski, 1900 block of English St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.