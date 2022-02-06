Criminal complaints: Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2022

Jan. 31-Feb. 4

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kamari J. Andrews, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Larry D. Beck, Brown Deer, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Raymond L. Berryman III, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.

Brent A. Beth, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Joel M. Bowman, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Keith D. Brown, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

James A. Davis, Milwaukee, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.

Emilio A. Delgado, Sheboygan, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Luis M. Felix, Waukegan, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bias M. Fields, Neenah, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Nicolas N. Garcia, Homeless, Racine, possession of THC, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Deon L. Gayles, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Seth A. Geyer, 300 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).

Robin J. Grainger, Brown Deer, felony bail jumping.

Xavier U. Grandberry, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Tyler Lee Harris, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Richard Hernandez, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Terry Hill, 2000 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

Cameron L. Holbrook, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Shakiyah S. Howell, 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), obstructing an officer.

Bernabe Perez Camacho, 1300 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Juan M. Huizar-Campos, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery.

Laketa C. Kelly, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Edward A. Kraemer, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jacob S. Krueger, 5000 block of Kingdom Court, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Joel Martinez, Elgin, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Willie C. McDaniels, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Charlotte K. Meyer, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jacob C. Miller, 2000 block of Gilson Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Kenneth V. Pearson, Chicago, Illinois, manufacture/deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jose A. Perez-Cabrera, 300 block of South Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography.

Janice M. Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Jennifer L. Poetker, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

James Allen Rhodes Jr., South Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jose L. Rivas-Torres, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, reckless driving (endanger safety).

Dominic T. Sadowski, Watertown, misdemeanor theft.

Lamont D. Session, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments).

Senister Smith, 9500 block of Riverview Lane, Caledonia, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property.

Temika R. Smith, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Juan M. Soto, 2000 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Ronald Keith Stringfellow, 9100 block of Broadway Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Karen D. Sutton, Milwaukee, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Tyquan O. Taylor, 1300 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Alicia S. Thomas, Rockford, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Conrese M. Williams, 5800 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.

Danny M. Williams, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Amy R. Woodward, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

