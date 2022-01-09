Criminal complaints: Jan. 3-7, 2022

Jan. 3-7

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Cassandra Yvonne Bernay, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, operating with restricting controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devon D. Bohannon, West Bend, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping.

Kawakte Francis, 700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools.

Daniel M. Gaertner, Trevor, Wisconsin, retail theft (retain possession between $500-$5,000).

Ambrosio D. Gonzalez, 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Glenn P. Haake, 3400 block of Indian Trail, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel A. Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine.

Tre D. Hibbler, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000).

Jacquelyn N. Janda, 8600 block of Vista Drive, Caledonia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Jason F. Jones, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ryan C. Krupp, 10800 block of West 5 Mile Road, Union Grove, felony bail jumping.

Jayonte M. Lewis, 1200 block of Goold Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

James R. Lorentzen, 4100 block of Lexington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

George Edward Malone III, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Robert L. McAlister, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.

Michael Rene Navarro, 3400 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rhonda R. Nicholson, 2700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ulysses V. Oates, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Kelly J. Oliver Jr., 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of THC.

Jarrod P. Paddock, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

Teniesha L. Patton, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

John H. Richmond Jr., 2700 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jacob A. Sawisky 700 block of Racine, Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Melinda L. Taulbee, 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Joseph L. Wimberly, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine.

