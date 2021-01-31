Criminal complaints: Jan. 25-29

Jan. 25-29
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Marquavis T Adams, 2500 block of 21st Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Samuel Almaras-Betancur, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Deric L Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Ronnie Ball Jr., substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Janie L Barron, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct.
Dustin L Brannon, 2500 block of Orchard Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davonte M Carraway, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Cleaviece H Cornelious, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), imitation of controlled substance, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Nicholas A Fritchen, Grayslake, Illinois, possession of a firearm by while intoxicated.
Ignacio Garfias, 1600 block of Orchard Street, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Breanna L Hamilton, 3600 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, forgery, uttering a forgery, theft from a financial institution (value between $5,000-$10,000), receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Ashley L Hansen, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (more than 10,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Nicholas S Johnson, 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Denielle (aka Danielle Compton) K Kossack, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Jason M Lehman, 4800 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), felony bail jumping.
Anthony E Luna, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (more than 10,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of a controlled substance.
Julian L Mayfield, 2300 block of Mohr Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl D McDuffie Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa L Nemitz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Roscoe C Patterson Jr., 1200 block of Village Centre Drive, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Anthony James Plishka, 18800 block of Plank Road, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Shantell L Rosario, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Kendrick L Strickland, 2800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jarvis T Walker, 2800 block of Charles Street, Racine, drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Andres (aka Dre) L Williams, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Hugh F Wilson Jr., 3200 block of 91st Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Jonta Young, 3200 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).