Criminal complaints: Jan. 24-28, 2022

Jan. 24-28

Margarita Aranda, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).

Randy D. Blevins, 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Union Grove, false imprisonment (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), mistreating animals (intentional or negligent violation).

Paul E. Braun Jr., 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaiah Carter, 1800 block of West 6th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Clifton C. Coleman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jordan L. Collins, 1100 block of St. Patrick St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Kurt D. Draeger, 2900 block of Cherry Tree Court, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.

Briazhane J. Elliott, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).

Darquis Fleming, 1400 block of 11th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Malaky K. Flynn, 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

Brandin S. Fountaine, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer.

Anthony Gallegos, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs.

Jose J. Gonzales, 4500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Daron Hayden, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments).

Melissa A. Holewinski, 3100 block of 92nd Street, Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Timothy T. Hollins, 1200 block of West Lawn Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Corinthian S. Hunter, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Percy (aka William A. Barlow) C. Johnson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Donny Lee Jones, 400 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, second degree sexual assault.

Camarion D. King, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Keona T. London, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

Koren Arnette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.

Taylor J. Millard, 5100 block of Graceland Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Antoine (aka Eric Smith) Pinkney, Kankakee, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Gabrielle J. Presser, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4+), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Karan T. Rush, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Xavier C. Scaife, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Demetri D. Shaw, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.

Sharkela S. Shaw, 2200 block of Loni Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Jacquelyn M. Short, Lombard, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Jamie Siler, 1700 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.

Clayton T. Sims, 2600 block of Clairmont Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Lonzo J. Stanley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dexter S. Stewart, 4100 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Dana T. Tate, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.

Jaziah J. Tillert, 900 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Marshall Trudo IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon).

Norma Jean Tussler, 3700 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Arian Vazquez, Zion, Illinois, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Bryanna D. Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Dontae J. Williams Jr., 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).

Quirinius G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

