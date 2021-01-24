Criminal complaints: Jan. 18-22

Jan. 18-22
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dana D Andrews, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault.
Demarcus L Bell, 1300 block of Quincy Ave., Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dreonna D Benee, Indianapolis, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.
Alejandro Castro-Sanchez, Streamwood, Ill., operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (4th offense), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Darrell Cornelius Collins, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, attempt battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Theodore Cusick Jr., Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacque M Fipps, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Salvador Flores, 1300 block Superior Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
David G Foreman, South Milwaukee, incest, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under 13), child enticement.
Tyrec M Hale, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, armed robbery, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery.
Roberto B Hernandez, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
David R Hochstein, 900 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rick William Hoffmann, 700 block of Crestwood Drive, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ross G Hopkins, 1200 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mercedes L Laird, 8100 block of Old Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lieeq Liggins, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Isaiah Lutze-Carothers, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Timothy Malugen, Genoa City, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Latonia F Mayhall-Shaw, 7300 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics.
Kenric A McGee, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), resisting an officer.
Danny W Mosley, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Lamont (aka Double G) Nelson, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Amanecer T Noah, 2000 block of Willow Road, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Steven M Rempala, 3700 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Zenda I Russo-Tadder, 1500 block of Flett Ave., Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan N Schultz, 1300 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sylvester (aka Lil James) J Sims, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon.
Asumandez M Soltero, 200 block of Frank Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Darius D Stubbs, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Caleb L Stulo, 700 block of Silent Sunday Court, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Kerry G Turnipseed, 4900 block of Chester Lane, Racine, failure to register (sex offender registry), felony bail jumping.
Jonathan T Walker, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Skyler T Whittaker, 5800 block of 69th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.