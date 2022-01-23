Criminal complaints: Jan. 18-21, 2022

Jan. 18-21

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Michael R. Barton, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Joseph M. Bland, 1200 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.

Lebaron E. Bogan Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Billy Bosch, 3800 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Cardell Briggs, 1800 Thurston Avenue, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carl Freddrick Brown, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Edward A. Chmielewski, 2900 block of 96th Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

De'avrndre Crawford, 3800 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (abandon vehicle).

Tanner A. Easton, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Marquese D. Ford, 2400 block of Lawn Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Marcus C. Haynes, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jacob J. John, 500 block of Fairview Creek, Waterford, fail to cause child to attend school (1st offense), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

Hubert H. Johnson, 5000 block Byrd Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Travis L. Johnson, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.

Nathaniel M. King, 6700 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Alexander M. Mahoney, 1700 block of Badger Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Anthony A. Marin, 2600 block Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.

Rochanda P. Means, 5100 block of 46th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by outstate felon.

Enrique Mendoza, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Heide K. Mitsch, 1000 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).

Dionte K. Moore, Palatine, Illinois, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, carrying concealed weapon.

Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Samuel D. Navin, 300 block of Maurice Drive, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Adeola B. Palmer, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

Daniel T. Pavia, 3500 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Ruben J. Ramos, 4200 block of Manhattan Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Timothy J. Rawls, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).

Austin S. Reagles, 5500 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Steven M. Rempala, 2300 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Devon D. Rogers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Odalis J. Rosario, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, failure to act to prevent great bodily harm to a child, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

Alejandro Sandoval, 4200 block Douglas Avenue, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.

Sarah J. Schlecht, 6200 block of Green Ridge Drive, Mount Pleasant, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Michael T. Smith, 6600 block of 59th Avenue, Kenosha, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct, burglary (person lawfully present in the enclosure), impersonating a peace officer, felony bail jumping.

Robert P. Tallman, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Craig A. Tate, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Demarion B. Tucker, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Omar L. Ward, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.

Tyler C. Wilkinson, 700 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Juquan R. Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Denise L. Wolfe, 1000 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

