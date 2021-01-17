Criminal complaints: Jan. 11-15

Jan. 11-15
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adrianna S Albarran, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Luis A Vazquez Alejandro, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kavon A Bailey, 1100 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
John P Ballard, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping.
Rodolfo R Barrera, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Joseph Q Batton, 400 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
David A Canady, 2000 block Superior Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault, incest.
Darrell Cornelius Collins, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon)
David Cruz-Cruz, 3200 block of Barbara Drive, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Jackson R Czernejewski, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jason D Dumont, 2400 block of North Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael C Eisenmenger, 7100 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ricky S Farris, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Charles William Ferguson, 6200 block of West 7 Mile Road, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Gregory Martin Gilmore, Green Bay, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Austin T Hansen, 2800 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, hit and run (attended vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aaron C Harris, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Virge J Jones, 1500 block of Marquette Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Justin Robert Krekling, 2000 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of a controlled substance.
Alexander R Larrabee, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, attempt criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Cory J Lohmeyer Jr., 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Joshua J Lui, 5000 block of Cynthia Lane, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy (aka Randy Girley) L McBride, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Drakkar M McKinney, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, theft of movable property (special facts).
Christopher R Miller, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keri L Monheim, 100 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reneal Antonio Neither Jr., 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kevin A Nieves, 400 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Deandre J Noy, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Ruiz C Oporto, Gurnee, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina A Pechacek, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Samuel Salcedo, 1900 block Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christina M Saldana, 1700 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jon Stanley Stempe, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Frederick M Stepp, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, attempt first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, child enticement, exposing genitals.
Andrew R Stewart, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juleius D Taylor, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Charles D Thom, Waukesha, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
James M Treadwell, Madison, Wisconsin, armed burglary, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of firearm by adjudicated delinquent, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), theft by acquisition of a credit card, criminal damage to property.
Matthew C Weber, 3400 block of Kensington Square Road, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jason Michael Welge, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).