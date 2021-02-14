 Skip to main content
Criminal complaints: Feb. 8-12
Feb. 8-12

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Javier M Alexander, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.

Charles (aka X Demont Note) D Anderson, 1500 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Joel M Bowman, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Isaiah A Conley, 200 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Laquis L Dawkins, 1700 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Maurice D Dorsey, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

Clifford A Friederich, Kansasville, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.

Sergio Garcia, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Shauna M Gonzalez-Garza, 600 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.

Joseph K Holder, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Dujuan D Jackson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.

Cade M Jock, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Percy (aka C Moe) C Johnson, 2000 block of Superior Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping.

Jonathan (aka Bam Bam) A Jones, 1000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed burglary, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.

David C Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Anthony M Lang, 2800 block of Indiana Street, Racine, possession of child pornography.

Emily M Moore, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Lloyd W Perkins Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of narcotic drugs.

Heather Aileen Ruisch, 5700 block of West Peninsula Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.

Luke A Schatzman, 1900 block of Yout Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

LaSean E Simmons, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Keisha L Smith, 1300 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.

Danielle R Welbon-Banister, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of narcotic drugs.

Dwayne E Whitelaw, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Justice A Yankech, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.

