Criminal complaints: Feb. 28-March 4, 2022

Feb. 28-March 4

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Charles (aka Dreads) D. Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick E. Brooks, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).

Marcus (aka Boo Boo) D. Brown, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rayshawn Campbell, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.

Shavelle Campbell, 2100 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Woney T. Caples, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Andrew R. Casper, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments).

Summer C. Davis-Root, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Willie B. Fairman, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Patrick J. Gattie, 5000 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jasmine J. Gonzales, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Darryon C. Griffin, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, robbery with use of force, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dylan J. Hanson, Bristol, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Johnny R. Henning, 10900 block of West Donna Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Marcus D. Hollins, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Jerad L. Holmes, 1800 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

Donte T. Jackson, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.

Kurt F. Kenna, 1400 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Christopher T. Lambke, 5700 block of Richwood Lane, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shawn (aka Eric Donald Babington) E. Londre, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Sarah L. Mastaglio, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Glenn E. Morgan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.

Joseph A. Rannow, 3200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Alicia A. Rhinehouse, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

Dwight D. Rouse, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Heather M. Schattner, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, criminal trespass.

Jerry Scott Taylor, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.

Shawn A. Thompson, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Stephen S. Tolefree, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, criminal trespass.

Erika A. Vargas, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Antwan K. White, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Ralph Williams, 600 block of Yout Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Rashae M. Wilson, 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.

Ambrose E. Young, 200 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).

Marquin K. Young, 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy D. Young, 1600 block of Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

