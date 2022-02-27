Criminal complaints: Feb. 21-25, 2022

Feb. 21-25

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Taylor L. Akmon, Louisville, Kentucky, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Amera A. Alaam, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jamica R. Aliemenious, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Priscilla J. Armstrong, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin A. Barnes, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Trevor O. Best, 4700 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Davarion Blair, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.

Terrell D. Cobbs, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.

Deshawn S. Coleman Sr., 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, substantial batter (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Dereontay T. Cunningham, 2800 block of East Fieldstone Way, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer.

Michael Lee Cunningham, 1700 block of Center Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, substantial battery.

Stephon D. Currie, North Chicago, Illinois, obstructing an officer.

Devontre T. Davis, 900 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), concealing stolen firearm (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.

Jamie J. Ford Jr., 1600 block of State Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Jesse Roberto Fuentes, 1600 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Craig L. Grimes, 3800 block of Sheridan Road, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen D. Jackson, 11100 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mariah M. Johnson, 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Tracy Lynn Kennedy, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Emanuel Raheem King, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).

Rashad R. Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Amil Little, Wadsworth, Illinois, obstructing an officer.

Xina N. Lopez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rebecca (aka Ralenda Jean Nelma) L. Loy-Brown, 5100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peter James Lui, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

Michael E. McNeil, 1600 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Julian D. Miller, 4400 block of Meachem Road, Racine, possession of THC.

Lessette Monrroy, Zion, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

Anthony G. Peters, Chicago, Illinois, felony bail jumping.

Douglas E. Rinden, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.

Thomasion C. Seay, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.

Nucquan L. Thomas, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Brandon Scott Wagener, 300 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery.

Quirinuis G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Stephanie A. Wisniewski, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

Caitlyn M. Zueck, West Bend, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0